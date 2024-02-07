Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2024 7:46 PM ETDouglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.84K Followers

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stuart McElhinney – Vice President of Investor Relations

Jordan Kaplan – President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Crummy – Chief Investment Officer

Peter Seymour – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Blaine Heck – Wells Fargo

Michael Griffin – Citi

Nick Yulico – Scotia Bank

Jay Poskitt – Evercore

Dylan Burzinski – Green Street

Upal Rana – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Peter Abramowitz – Jefferies

Camille Bonnel – Bank of America

Bill Crow – Raymond James

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Douglas Emmett’s Quarterly Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s prepared remarks, you will receive instructions for participating in the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Stuart McElhinney, Vice President of Investor Relations for Douglas Emmett.

Stuart McElhinney

Thank you. Joining us today on the call are Jordan Kaplan, our President and CEO; Kevin Crummy, our CIO; and Peter Seymour, our CFO. This call is being webcast live from our website and will be available for replay during the next 90 days. You can also find our earnings package at the Investor Relations section of our website. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures discussed during today’s call in the earnings package.

During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will prove to be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DEI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DEI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.