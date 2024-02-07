champc

The John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") which aims to deliver capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign financial services stocks.

BTO launched in August 1994 and currently has net assets of ~$563 million. The fund uses leverage and currently has a total effective leverage ratio of 17.2%.

There are four reasons why I believe BTO is a sell:

1. High expense ratio

2. Weak historical risk-adjusted performance vs passive peers

3. Underweight high quality financial stocks

4. Trading at a premium to NAV

1. High expense ratio

Simply stated, BTO is a fairly high fee fund. The fund charges a management fee of 1.29% and has other expenses of 0.83%. Thus, the fund's gross expense ratio of 2.12%. BTO has a fee waiver in place through April 30, 2024 which reduces the expense ratio to 1.93% on a net basis. Comparably, the average expense ratio for equity mutual funds is ~0.44%. The median CEF net expense ratio is estimated to be ~1.52%, well below BTO's 1.93% net expense ratio.

Given the fact that BTO is a financial sector focused fund, it also makes sense to evaluate BTO's fees relative to other financial sector investment options such as passive low cost ETFs. ETFs often allow investors to get sector exposure via lower fees and better tax efficiency than other fund structures.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLF) charges a gross expense ratio of 0.09% while the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) charges an expense ratio of 0.10%.

I view BTO's high expense ratio is a key negative given the fact that active equity managers have historically struggled to outperform their benchmarks historically.

2. Weak historical risk-adjusted performance vs passive peers

BTO has underperformed its passive peer, XLF, over the past 1, 3, 5, and 10 year periods. Over the past 10 years, BTO has delivered a total return of 148%. Comparably, the XLF has delivered a total return of 181% over the same time period. BTO's long-term underperformance on an absolute basis is particularly underwhelming given the fact that financial shares have rallied fairly significantly and interest rates have been fairly low (outside of the past two years.) One might expect that a combination of low interest rates and a rising financial services sector backdrop over the past 10 years would have allowed BTO to outperform a non-levered vehicle such as XLF.

BTO's risk-adjusted performance vs XLF is even less attractive. Over the past 10 years, BTO has experienced an average 30 day trailing volatility of 29.5%. Comparably, XLF has experienced an average 30 day trailing volatility of 19% over this same time period.

BTO's average 3 year trailing Sharpe ratio over the past 10 years has been 0.55. Comparably, XLF has delivered an average 3 year trailing Sharpe ratio of 0.64 over the same time period.

I believe key drivers of weak risk-adjusted performance include the fund's high expense ratio and additional volatility related to the price of the fund relative to NAV. I expect these factors will continue to pose headwinds to the fund's risk-adjusted performance going forward.

3. Underweight high quality financial stocks

As shown by the chart below, BTO is heavily exposure to banks and has limited exposure to the rest of the financial services sector. The result is that BTO is heavily underweight non-bank financials vs XLF.

Key non-bank financial companies in the XLF include Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), S&P Global (SPGI), and American Express (AXP). These companies alone account for ~33% of XLF but are not held by BTO.

I view these companies as much more attractive financial services investments relative to traditional banks, especially the smaller ones that BTO is highly exposed to. Banks face stiff competition and generally low growth prospects. Comparably, non-bank financials such as Visa, Mastercard, and S&P Global face much more limited competition and have better growth prospects. I recently discussed my bullish view of Visa in my article Visa Reports strong Q4 FY 2023 Earnings: Initiating A Strong Buy. Mastercard is a very similar story and I am bullish for the same reasons why I like Visa.

In addition to being underweight high quality non-bank financials, BTO is also underweight large banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). These two companies make up 9.4% and 4.3% of XLF respectively but each account for ~1.7% of BTO. I believe the advantages to scale in banking are significant as larger banks have faced less challenges related to depositor withdrawals. Larger banks such as JPM and BAC are also more diversified. JPM in particular is highly diversified with large investment banking, asset management, and wealth management businesses which I view as more attractive than traditional banking.

For these reasons, I do not find BTO's holdings attractive relative to XLF or other broad financial sector ETFs.

4. Trading at a premium to NAV

BTO currently trades at a ~3.5% premium relative to NAV. I do not find this valuation as attractive.

The average CEF is trading at a median discount to NAV of ~11.7% compared to a 10 year median discount to NAV of 7.5%. Sector equity funds are trading at an even bigger median discount to NAV of ~13.7%.

Over the past 10 years, BTO has traded an average premium to NAV of 1.8%. One reason for this may be that that the fund is fairly unique in that it is a 100% financial sector equity CEF which uses leverage. Thus, for investors looking to gain levered exposure to the financial sector (and avoid the pitfalls of levered ETFs) this fund can represent a unique investment vehicle. While BTO remains unique due to this fact, I do not believe the premium to NAV is warranted given the fund's high fees. Additionally, the use of leverage is somewhat less appealing right now given high interest rates.

If BTO were to trade at a discount to its 10-year average which was more in line with CEFs more broadly the fund would trade at a discount to NAV of 2.4%.

I don't see any reason why BTO should trade at a premium to NAV given its high fee level and thus view the current premium to NAV as a key negative.

What Would Make Me More Bullish On The Fund

I would become more constructive on BTO if the fund were to trade at a large discount to NAV. Given the fund's high fee, I would view the fund more favorably if its discount to NAV were to be more in line with peer funds and closer to the median equity sector CEF discount of 13.7%.

I would also become more constructive on BTO if the fund were to increase exposure to non-bank financials such as V, MA, AXP, and SPGI. I view these companies as having superior fundamentals relative to traditional banks.

Finally, I would also become more constructive on BTO if the management fee were to be reduce to a more reasonable level.

Conclusion

BTO delivered fairly weak historical absolute and risk-adjusted performance relative to other financial sector investment vehicles such as XLF.

My view is that key drivers of this have been the fund's high fees, limited exposure to non-bank financials, and increased volatility due to trading levels vs NAV.

I expect these drivers to continue and thus I do not view BTO attractive at current levels.

BTO trades at a modest premium to NAV which is out of step with the broader CEF universe and equity sector funds specifically.

I rate BTO a Sell as I believe investors will do better in low fee financial sector funds such as XLF that have more exposure to non-bank financials and a larger weighting towards large cap banks. I would become more constructive on the fund if it were to trade at a substantial discount to NAV.