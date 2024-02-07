Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASGN, Inc. (ASGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2024 8:27 PM ETASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.85K Followers

ASGN, Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Esterkin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Theodore Hanson - Chief Executive Officer

Marie Perry - Chief Financial Officer

Randolph Blazer - President

Conference Call Participants

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Jeffrey Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Tobey Sommer - Truth Securities

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Andre Childress - Baird

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Emily Marzo - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the ASGN Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kimberly Esterkin, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Kimberly Esterkin

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for ASGN's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. With me are Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer; Rand Blazer, President; and Marie Perry, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our commentary contains forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainty. And as such, our actual results could differ materially from those statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in our SEC filings. We do not assume any obligation to update these statements made on this call. For your convenience, our prepared remarks and supplemental materials can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.asgn.com.

Please also note that on this call, we will be referencing certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included in today's press release.

I will now turn the call over to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ASGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.