Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

News Corporation (NWSA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.85K Followers

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Florin - Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations

Robert Thomson - Chief Executive

Susan Panuccio - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Entcho Raykovski - Evans & Partners

Kane Hannan - Goldman Sachs

Craig Huber - Huber Research

Lucy Huang - UBS

Brian Han - Morningstar

Darren Leung - Macquarie

Operator

Welcome to News Corp’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. Media will be allowed on a listen-only basis.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michael Florin, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Florin

Thank you very much, Operator. Hello, everyone. And welcome to News Corp’s fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings call. We issued our earnings press release about 30 minutes ago and it’s now posted on our website at newscorp.com.

On the call today are Robert Thomson, Chief Executive; and Susan Panuccio, Chief Financial Officer. We will open with some prepared remarks and then we’ll be happy to take questions from the investment community.

This call may include certain forward-looking information with respect to News Corp’s business and strategy. Actual results could differ materially from what is said. News Corp’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings identify risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ and contain cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information.

Additionally, this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measurements, such as total segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The definitions and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of such measures can be found in the earnings releases for the applicable periods posted on our website.

With that, I’ll pass over to Robert Thomson for some opening

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NWSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NWSA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.