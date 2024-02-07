Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AECOM: Solid Growth Potential

Feb. 07, 2024 9:35 PM ETAECOM (ACM) Stock
MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
165 Followers

Summary

  • AECOM reported earnings with impressive revenue growth.
  • It is benefiting from the IIJA and increased fiscal spending.
  • Infrastructure is again featuring in election pledges, and ACM should perform well with this as a backdrop.
Aerial directly above view of a futuristic green ecoduct bridge for the wildlife, crossing above multiple highway in the Netherlands.

Artur Debat/Moment via Getty Images

It's election year and election promises are already being made. President Biden said on the 25th January, “Instead of infrastructure week, America is having an infrastructure decade.” This was both a pledge and a dig at Donald Trump who arranged several "infrastructure weeks" during

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
165 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ACM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.