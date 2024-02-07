Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Q4 Earnings, Weak Guidance Takes Shares Lower

Feb. 07, 2024 10:32 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stock2 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal's Q4 earnings beat estimates, but the company's guidance for 2024 was worse than expected, causing shares to trade down.
  • Despite the negative guidance, PYPL's undemanding valuation and high shareholder yield make it a potentially solid long-term investment.
  • The company's operational performance in Q4 was solid, with growth in transactions, payment volumes, and earnings per share.
PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

Article Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reported its most recent quarterly earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. While results beat estimates on both lines, the market seemed to agree that the more important thing from the report was the fact

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.9K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan's primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

Comments (2)

The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Comments (2.58K)
Good write-up. Paypal's revenues seem to be growing. In 3Q23, net revenues were $7.4 bill vs 4Q23 net revs of $8.0 bill. Liabilities are trending down. Cash is trending up. Nice share buyback taking place. As of 3/31/22, paypal had 1.17 bill shares outstanding diluted vs 1.084 bill on 12/31/23. Paypal earned $1.29 eps diluted in 4Q23; or $3.84/eps for '23. Projected eps of only $3.60 for '24 may be hurting the stock. But it's not bad. At 20 p/e, shares could move up to $72/sh. May take some more cost-cutting, takeover or something. But between the relatively strong earnings and balance sheet, I think shares move higher
O
OilStonks
Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Comments (36)
Great article. I believe that the after hours action was a complete over-reaction to headlines (when it spiked and dipped) and that long term investors will be rewarded.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

