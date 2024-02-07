champc

Introduction

In April 2022, I was the first to cover bowling center operator Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) on SA as the latter listed on the NYSE through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) named Isos Acquisition Corporation. Back then, I said that Bowlero had a strong moat and should rapidly reduce its debt load thanks to a free cash conversion rate of over 60%.

On February 5, Bowlero released its Q2 FY24 financial results and its market valuation rose by over 15% over the day thanks to double-digit revenue growth for the quarter and the initiation of a quarterly dividend. In my view, the financial results of the company were underwhelming as interest expenses were almost as high as operating income and the balance sheet looked in a rough shape as shareholders' equity was negative and net debt stood at almost $1 billion. I think that the valuation of Bowlero is starting to look stretched, and the recent share price spike provides an opportunity for investors to take profits here. Let's review.

Overview of the Q2 FY24 financial report

In case you are unfamiliar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a quick description of the business. Bowlero was created in 2013 through the merger of Strike Holdings and troubled competitor AMF Bowling Worldwide. The latter had some 250 bowling centers and it filed for bankruptcy in 2012 due to failing to adapt to a market shift to non-league bowlers. Bowlero has been focusing on offering a premium consumer experience to non-league bowlers over the past decade and it had a network of 350 operating locations in North America as of December 2023. Its main brands include Bowlero, Lucky Strike, and AMF. There is some seasonality for the business as the third quarter of the fiscal year is usually the strongest due to the timing of leagues, holidays and changing weather conditions.

Bowlero is currently the largest bowling center operator in the USA by far and as I mentioned in 2022, this provides it with a good moat thanks to economies of scale as it has the highest EBITDA margin and free cash flow conversion rate in the US market. Considering the local market is highly fragmented with some 3,500 independent centers, there is ample opportunity for growth through consolidation. According to Bowlero's Q2 FY24 presentation, there is an opportunity to roll up 500-1,000 locations (slide 7 here).

Looking at Bowlero's growth strategy, the company added 80 locations between 2018 and 2023, mainly through M&A. The company invested about $433 million into acquisitions which delivered EBITDA of around $100 million in 2023 and I think this was a low price to pay for growth. In addition, Bowlero has been limiting its CAPEX needs through sale and leaseback deals.

In my view, Bowlero had a solid growth strategy for a low interest rate macroeconomic environment. However, the company already had a high debt load at the time of its listing, and I'm concerned that this aggressive expansion just doesn't work well when we have high interest rates.

Looking at the Q2 FY24 financial results, we can see that revenues rose by 11.8% year on year to $305.7 million. However, almost all of the growth came from acquisitions as the same store revenue inched up by just 0.2%.

Another issue is that operating margins have compressed due to cost inflation and rising labor expenses. And with interest expenses rising due to the Fed's tightening cycle, interest expenses soared by 68.9% to $46.2 million in Q2 FY24.

Looking at the capital allocation strategy, you might think that the most logical direction for the company in this high interest rate environment would be to use its high free cash flow conversion rate to decrease its debt load. Well, the net debt inched up by $1 million to $953.4 million during the first half of FY24 while the shareholders' equity went into the red due to $218.7 million of share buybacks. In addition, financing obligations and lease liabilities soared to $1.69 billion as of December 2023.

In my view, the balance sheet is unlikely to improve in the coming months as Bowlero announced with its Q2 FY24 financial results that it's initiating a quarterly dividend program. The size of the quarterly dividend is $0.055 per share, which translates into dividend payments of $32.9 million per year based on the current share count. I expect share the buybacks to remain large as well considering the company has just replenished its $200 million share repurchase program.

Overall, I think that Q2 FY24 was underwhelming for Bowlero as the same-store revenue growth was flat and interest expenses have almost caught up with operating income. With the current capital allocation strategy, it seems that the strength of the balance sheet is likely to continue to deteriorate in the near future. That being said, I don't think that opening a short position is a good idea here as the share price could stay elevated in the coming months due to share buybacks. In addition, the short squeeze risk seems to be significant as data from Fintel shows that the short interest is 93.44% of the float and it takes over 7 days to cover.

Investor takeaway

Bowlero managed to expand rapidly over the past years thanks to low interest rates but is starting to struggle in the current macroeconomic environment as TTM interest expenses stand at $124.7 million. Considering almost all of the revenue growth in Q2 FY24 came from acquisitions, I'm surprised that the share price jumped so much when the results were released, and this seems like a good time to trim or close positions. The market valuation could remain high due to share buybacks and short selling seems dangerous as the short interest is approaching 100% of the float. In my view, there could be a short squeeze here in the coming months and risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.