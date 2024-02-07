Mordolff

Introduction

Risks: they say if you want to get ahead in life, you must take risks; I agree with that, but how much is too much? Identifying the optimal risk threshold can make or break a person, and it can do the same thing to a company.

Perhaps no industry has greater experience managing risks than the insurance business. Whether it's helping consumers manage health costs, vehicle damage, or rental damage, or if it's helping a business manage supply chain risks or unique business risks, insurers play an important role.

But what happens when the insurer must protect itself from risks too large to manage? Enter reinsurance. The insurance backup for insurers.

Data by YCharts

In today's article, we'll explore RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), one of the largest reinsurance businesses in the world; founded in 1993 and based in Bermuda, Renaissance Re issues reinsurance policies across the globe.

Context: Reinsurance Explained

Before we dive into Reinsurance Re specifically, let me give you a brief primer on the industry itself. As I just stated, a reinsurer is a business that, essentially, insurers, insurers, hence the name, reinsurance.

At a high level, a reinsurer can simply be thought of as a business that helps insurance companies manage low-probability, high-impact risks such as natural disasters and catastrophes.

Or, to explain it another way, focusing on those low-likelihood risks makes reinsurers somewhat like a lottery business; they sell a low-premium product with an even lower likelihood of generating a massive payday for the customers. The business model works because small/medium-sized insurers need to protect themself from risks that might otherwise be catastrophic for their firm.

Growth Drivers

The reinsurance market has experienced significant growth, underpinned by several secular trends that reflect broader economic, environmental, and regulatory dynamics:

Environmental Impact: The increased frequency of catastrophic events attributed to climate change and other environmental factors has led to a surge in claims and loss ratios, which can weigh on profitability for traditional insurers.

Insured losses caused by natural disasters worldwide from 1970 to 2021 (in billion U.S. dollars) (Statista)

This uptick in natural catastrophes (now over $100B in damages a year), ranging from severe storms to floods and wildfires, has heightened the risk exposure of primary insurers, compelling them to seek reinsurance to mitigate potential losses and stabilize their financial standing. While this is troubling for the environment and the world, it can be profitable for companies like Reinsurance Re, which helps to protect exposed parties financially.

Growth & Inflation: Macroeconomic factors such as global economic expansion and inflation have a dual impact: they increase the value of insurable assets and the cost of claims. Think back to just a year ago: when used car prices soared, so too did insurance; increased asset values are directly linked to higher premiums.

Used Car Inflation (FRED)

As economies grow, the accumulation of assets and their value necessitates greater protection, thereby boosting the demand for reinsurance coverage. Inflationary pressures escalate claim costs, incentivizing insurers to transfer risk to reinsurers to safeguard against inflated payouts.

Regulation: The regulatory environment is another growth driver, especially in regions prone to natural disasters like Florida and Australia/New Zealand. Stricter solvency and risk management regulations compel insurers to maintain adequate reinsurance coverage to meet regulatory capital requirements and manage their risk exposures prudently. This regulatory pressure ensures that insurers are well-capitalized and resilient against unforeseen losses, reinforcing the reinsurance market's overall growth and stability. These regulations may strain standard insurers, but they are a boon for the reinsurers like Renaissance Re.

Renaissance Re: Explained

Renaissance Re sets itself apart in the reinsurance landscape primarily through its dedicated focus on Property & Casualty (P&C) reinsurance and its faster growth trajectory, especially in contrast to reinsurance giants like Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY), Hannover Ruck Re (OTCPK:HVRRY) and Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY).

Data by YCharts

While these industry leaders dominate the market with their scale, RenaissanceRe's comparatively smaller size offers significant agility and potential for expansion, allowing it to navigate and capitalize on market opportunities more swiftly.

As you can see in the chart above, that smaller size, coupled with an aggressive growth strategy, has helped Renaissance Re outscale its peers by order of magnitudes; revenues have more than quadrupled, and earnings per share are up even more. That growth is supported by an aggressive M&A strategy, evidenced by the strategic acquisition of Validus Re, as discussed in the next section.

Using M&A to Scale

RenRe IR

RenaissanceRe leveraged the tailwinds supporting the industry by finalizing the acquisition of Validus Re from AIG (AIG), marking a significant move towards scaling up its operations and fortifying its position in the global Property & Casualty reinsurance market. This acquisition, now complete, not only expands RenaissanceRe's portfolio significantly, increasing its Gross Premiums Written by approximately 30% but also places it among the top 5 global P&C reinsurers, enhancing its competitive edge and market influence.

RenRe IR

The transaction, valued at $2,985M, combined complementary portfolios and expertise, promising immediate financial accretion and operational synergies. By integrating Validus Re's substantial portfolio, RenaissanceRe is set to capitalize on the industry's favorable market conditions, offering a more diversified risk pool and underwriting capabilities. This move aligns with the company's goal of matching desirable risk with efficient capital, ensuring robust growth, and solidifying its market standing in a period marked by promising growth opportunities in the reinsurance sector.

While such deals are, no doubt, hard to come by, Renaissance Re has shown they are willing to be patient and wait for the right opportunity, only swinging at the "perfect pitch" as it did with Platinum in 2015 and later on with TMR in 2019.

Looking forward, I would expect M&A to remain an important part of their strategy to continue scaling. As they scale, risks are better diversified, and the organization can become more efficient as fewer back-end staff are needed per $1 of AUM. Given the higher interest rate market, it is plausible that some reinsurers, with potentially less than stellar balance sheets, may come to the market to sell. I would expect that RenRe would be a prime buyer under those circumstances.

Focus on the Financials

Data by YCharts

After a choppy 2022, returns on invested capital have soared at RenRe, reaching 18% over the past year, the highest among its large peers. While its returns on invested capital have been a bit choppy compared to peers, this is to be expected given its smaller size and risk-on approach to growth. In terms of ROIC, the next best is Hannover Re, another German-based reinsurer that boasts returns on capital ~16% and has historically generated returns on capital in the low double digits.

Data by YCharts

Another plus for RenRe is its impressive dividend record, which has increased annually for decades. This is supported by a growing cash balance that seems to grow like clockwork (apart from major acquisitions). It's noteworthy that this is one of the few financial stocks that did not cut or eliminate their dividend in the GFC of 2008. While its current yield is quite low at 0.67%, the potential for future increases is strong, making this a reliable pick for long-term-oriented dividend investors.

Valuation and Conclusion

In summary, Renaissance Re's business is not only growing faster than its larger counterparts like Munich Re, Hannover Re, and Swiss Re, but it also shows remarkable agility and savvy in expanding its operations.

Renaissance Re's focused approach to Property & Casualty (P&C) reinsurance, combined with its assertive mergers and acquisitions strategy, exemplified by the acquisition of Validus Re, shows that Renaissance Re is here to play ball and may soon threaten the larger incumbents.

Data by YCharts

Valuation-wise, Renaissance Re looks attractive, with a lower price-to-book ratio of 1.4x compared to the >2x of its peers and a price-to-sales ratio that is only slightly higher than its competitors (1.2x vs. 0.8-0.9x). Couple a fair valuation with exemplary growth and returns on capital, and you often have a winning combination. RenaissanceRe offers a promising blend of growth, strategy, and financial soundness for those considering investments in the reinsurance sector.

I rate Renaissance Re a "Buy."

