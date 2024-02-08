Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Ignore The Noise And Buy The Dip

Summary

  • Tesla's stock has lost about 25% of its value year-to-date, but the market has likely overreacted to disappointing Q4 earnings.
  • All factors that lead to profitability shrinkage in Q4 are temporary and not secular.
  • My base-case discounted cash flow valuation analysis suggests the stock is very attractively valued.
  • Sensitivity valuation analysis with very pessimistic underlying assumptions suggests minimal downside potential.

The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023

Slaven Vlasic

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis regarding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) kept up well before the disappointing Q4 earnings release. However, at the end of the day, the thesis did not age well compared to the broader U.S. stock market, as the

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Tales From The Future
Tales From The Future
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (9.55K)
Author wrote: “I use a 15% revenue CAGR for the next decade, which is substantially slower than the growth rate outlined in the above table, meaning the assumption is very conservative…”

Sorry, this is NOT very conservative since Tesla won’t introduce any new EV models before 2026.

At the same time, the competition introduces new and desirable EVs on a monthly basis in 2024-2025 (and beyond).

Many of these EVs are better than Tesla’s aging line-up. A few examples:

- Porsche Macan EV
- Volvo EX30
- Polestar 3&4
- Lucid Air & Gravity
- Mercedes EQG
- BMW Neue Klasse (various)

On top of that many mass-market EVs at $20-35k will be launched before Tesla is ready.

In short: Tesla will have a very hard time growing EV revenue, let alone at 15-20% CAGR.

Margins will shrink further.

I see potential downside of 80-90% long-term. Many other public EV companies already fell that much from ATHs.
I
ItsAllBS
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (2.97K)
This is not a dip, this is a revaluation of the stock. There is a slow down on the EV hype. Apparently not everyone wants to plug in. Q2 will determine another direction for stock.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

