Intro

We wrote about FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in July of last year when we went through the key financial trends & metrics that make up the company's dividend. In the company's short history, management has rewarded shareholders well through both an above-average dividend (encompassing strong growth levels) as well as significant share buybacks. Although earnings fell by approximately $0.20 per share in fiscal 2022, FinVolution's well-covered dividend, strong balance sheet, and expectation of a return to growth in fiscal 2023 led us to reiterate our bullish stance in FINV at the time.

Although FinVolution (after the release of its latest Q3 earnings in November of 2023) is on course to bounce back into positive profitability (3.27% bottom-line earnings growth expected) in fiscal 2023, our buy rating since last July comes in basically flat (2+% return) which is disappointing. From a core valuation standpoint, however, FinVolution's investment case continues to be attractive for the following reasons.

Earnings Yield & High Return On Capital Point To Strong Investment Case

FinVolution's forward GAAP multiple of 4 equates to a forward earnings yield of 25%. Many times, financial ratios can fake investors out but what the above earnings yield essentially means is that if FINV management decided to pay all of its annual earnings out to its shareholders in the form of a dividend, each shareholder would earn a 25% annual return. Furthermore, FINV's cash-flow yield of 27.5% demonstrates how cheap the company is when non-cash items & changes in working capital are combined with bottom-line profits.

A cheap company from an earnings & cash-flow perspective is one thing but being able to consistently allocate this capital at market-beating returns is management's most important endeavor. Here though again, we see strength as FinVolution's trailing return on capital of 32.43% currently eclipses the company's 5-year average of 30.25%. Furthermore, the sizable gap between FinVolution's ROC & the sector median of 6.53% demonstrates that a lack of profitability is not the issue for FINV at present.

FinVolution Profitability Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Share Price Consolidation Continues

As we see below however despite FINV's keen valuation & strong profitability, the technicals have not been responding, hence the poor investment returns in recent times. Being chartists, we believe the stock's technicals take into account every piece of known information (fundamental, political. psychological, etc.) on FinVolution which means they must be taken seriously. Therefore, let's delve into the areas where the market likely needs to see sustained improvement before pricing shares of FINV significantly higher going forward.

FinVolution Intermediate Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

First off, when one takes into account the earnings & cash flow FinVolution is currently generating, you can be sure that the company will leave no stone unturned in improving operations over time. R&D spending has remained significant with the successful AI communication offering (BLU) being a direct result of that investment which has now been rolled out to six different jurisdictions.

Furthermore, management continues to employ the use of Artificial intelligence-generated content to increase traction online. This strategy has been particularly effective in international markets where growth rates continue to be superior to mainland China.

China Stagflation Continues In The Face Of International Strength

However, irrespective of the internal improvements management has made in recent times, big gains in FinVolution will only occur if high-quality borrowers can come onstream in a big way. Although international markets as mentioned have been an area of strength for FINV in recent times, the company needs the Chinese market to rebound. To this point, near-term news has not been good regarding the mainland. The purchasing managers index (PMI) came in well below the 50 mark once more in January of his year. The new order sub-index showed a further contraction in January making it four straight monthly declines. China's sluggish PMI trend has resulted in weaker demand for credit for the likes of property, automobiles & luxury items (areas where FINV can make inroads due to more profitable loans). Credit for more essential areas such as medicine & education has recovered somewhat but is still a bit shy of what we would have expected.

When we look at the numbers for the recent third quarter, for example, we see that domestic transaction volume hit RMB 49 billion which brought the outstanding loan balance to RMB 64.6 billion. Both of the above numbers grew by 11% & 8% compared to the same period of 12 months prior.

Now, concerning international transaction volume (RMB 2.2 billion), FinVolution reported a 22% increase in Q3 & a 102% increase in its outstanding loan balance (RMB 1.3 billion). The macro picture is stronger in Indonesia for example where motorcycle sales (& credit) continue to go from strength to strength.

The growth rate of new borrowers in Indonesia is also very strong who have been buoyed by a growing network of local institutional funders Suffice it to say, these excellent growth rates point to strong fundamentals outside of China but volumes as we see continue to trail the domestic market by quite some distance.

Consensus EPS Revision Trend

Unsurprisingly, given the growth rates discussed above, net revenues for Q3 grew to RMB 3.2 billion which was 8% top-line growth compared to the same period of 12 months prior. Net income however fell by 2.6% sequentially and by over 7% over a rolling quarter basis due to higher costs associated with sourcing better quality borrowers. Although higher spending on the front end is usually good practice (bringing in more assets into the company over time) to bring about sustained earnings growth, EPS revisions continue to be rather disappointing. At the end of the day, what moves stocks on Wall Street is sustained bottom-line growth. Although FinVolution is expected to grow its earnings by almost 14% in fiscal 2024, we need to see this target now stabilize somewhat and hopefully rise as the year progresses.

FINV Consensus EPS Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Therefore to sum up, although FinVolution's share price has been consolidating for quite some time due to sluggish earnings growth, we still believe this company remains a 'Buy' due to its compelling valuation & strong profitability. International expansion efforts have been succeeding and one feels when the macro picture turns up in China, we should then see some meaningful gains in FINV stock before long. We look forward to continued coverage.