Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 12:13 AM ETSBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.85K Followers

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:SBHGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 9:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much for joining us today for this briefing on SBI Holdings Consolidated Performance for Nine Months FY 2023. For the first – for the interim results and the year-end results, Kitao explains about them and this is the third quarter, so please bear with me.

Starting with the consolidated performance, I'd like to read those numbers in the unit of billions. Revenue JPY164.7 billion. Profit before income tax expense JPY 100.1 billion. In the period for the period JPY70.1 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the company JPY 59.6 billion. So both revenue and profit increased year-on-year for the revenue. It is record high.

So the JPY1 trillion, that is our target for the one year and it is almost certain that we will achieve it. Since the Shinsei has become the member of the group, it is always at least JPY200 billion and that is the quarterly number and also the recently share prices are coming up and JPY 1 trillion yen is also observed for the market cap.

The same time last year, the net profit was rather small and this is because of TPBank listed in Vietnam and their share price went down and there was the fair value losses and in the crypt asset business, the losses were large. So because of these two factors, the profit attributable to owners of the company was low the same period last year. But this year, we do not have such factors. So net profit increased by 600%, almost 7x year-on-year. So this is actually the more natural figure for us.

Now, performance by segment financial services business, the record high asset management business, both revenue

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SBHGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBHGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.