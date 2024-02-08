A businessman reviews paperwork. Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

In investing, three factors play a role in investment returns. This includes fundamentals for one (e.g., dividends, credit ratings, growth rates.). Put another way, a company's dividend, and growth rates both play into total returns.

Valuation is also key to investment returns. If a stock starts a period as overvalued, valuation contraction will likely weigh on long-term returns. Conversely, undervaluation can lead to valuation multiple expansion over time.

Lastly, market sentiment also plays a role in investment returns. That is especially true in shorter periods, although market sentiment becomes less essential over longer periods. This jives with the thought from Benjamin Graham that the market is a voting machine in the short run, but a weighing machine in the long run.

Aflac's (NYSE:AFL) recent performance is a reminder of what happens when a stock becomes overvalued and doesn't live up to analysts' expectations. Since I covered the stock in November, its total return was -4% as the S&P 500 (SP500) returned 13%. Without further ado, I will provide an update on Aflac's fourth-quarter operating results and valuation to explain why I am maintaining a hold rating.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Aflac's 2.6% dividend yield clocks in at nearly double the 1.4% yield of the S&P 500 index. If that itself wasn't appealing enough, the company's payout has room to keep running higher, even after its recent 19% dividend hike.

To start, Aflac's 30% EPS payout ratio is comfortably below the 50% payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the industry. Additionally, the company's 24% debt-to-capital ratio isn't elevated too much beyond the 20% that rating agencies desire. This explains why S&P rates Aflac's long-term debt an A- on a stable outlook. That suggests the company's probability of going bankrupt in the next 30 years is 2.5%.

Thanks to these factors, Dividend Kings projects that the risk of Aflac decreasing its dividend in the next average recession is 0.5% - - the lowest allowed risk in the Zen Research Terminal. In a severe recession, this rises to 2% - - above the 1% floor but arguably not to a significant degree.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Just as it was the last time, Aflac's valuation is the one thing that is holding me back from upgrading it back to a buy rating now. Using the 10-year and 25-year dividend yields and P/E ratios, shares could be worth $75 apiece. Relative to the $77 share price (as of February 6, 2024), this implies shares are 3% overvalued.

If Aflac can match the growth consensus and revert to the mean valuation, here are the total returns that it could produce in the coming 10 years:

2.6% yield + 7% FactSet Research annual growth consensus - 0.3% annual valuation multiple downside = 9.3% annual total return potential or a 143% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 10% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 159% 10-year cumulative total return

The Fundamentals Are Intact Despite A Tough Quarter

Aflac Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

On Jan. 31, Aflac shared its financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on Dec. 31. The company's total revenue dipped 4.3% year-over-year to $3.8 billion during the quarter. For context, that fell $590 million short of the analyst consensus for revenue.

Weakness in the Aflac Japan segment weighed on results in the fourth quarter. The company's total adjusted revenue dipped by 7.7% over the year-ago period to $2.5 billion for the quarter. This was driven by a 12.5% decline in the company's net earned premiums to $1.8 billion. This was partially offset by an 8.4% uptick in adjusted net investment income to $655 million, which was the result of a higher interest rate environment.

Strength in the Aflac U.S. segment also helped to counter the results in the Aflac Japan segment. The segment's total adjusted revenue grew by 1.1% year-over-year to $1.6 billion during the fourth quarter. Aflac U.S.'s net earned premiums edged 1.1% higher year-over-year to $1.4 billion in the quarter. The Aflac U.S. segment also experienced a 9.9% increase in adjusted net investment income to $211 million for the quarter. That stemmed from higher rates and a shift in investment strategy to higher-yielding fixed-income investments.

Aflac's adjusted diluted EPS fell by 4.6% over the year-ago period to $1.25 during the fourth quarter. This came up $0.20 shy of the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha. Adjusting for unfavorable foreign currency translation, the company's $1.28 in currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS was lower by 2.3%. Aflac's lower revenue base and currency-neutral adjusted earnings were counteracted by a 6.1% reduction in the company's outstanding share count. In 2023, Aflac put a record $2.8 billion in capital to work to repurchase shares (unless otherwise noted, all details in this subhead were sourced from Aflac's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release).

Looking to 2024, Aflac anticipates that net earned premiums will be -1.5% to 2.5% in its Japan segment. The company also expects to produce 3% to 5% net earned premiums growth in its U.S. segment. Per CFO Max Broden's remarks during the Q4 2023 earnings call, Aflac's focus on lower expense ratio product offerings like group life and disability should lead to improved margins.

Moving to the balance sheet, the company had almost $2.8 billion in liquidity at the end of the year. Put into perspective, that's over $1 billion greater than its minimum balance per Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. This robust liquidity position is another reason why Aflac's debt is A-rated by major rating agencies, including an A- rating from S&P and an A3 rating (A- equivalent) from Moody's.

Solid Dividend Growth Can Continue

As I alluded to in my previous article, Aflac has been an excellent dividend grower. Provided that the company pays its $0.50 dividend per share each quarter of 2024, this will represent the 42nd consecutive year that the company has raised the dividend.

The analyst consensus is that Aflac will generate $6.48 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2024. Compared to the $2 that it is slated to pay in 2024, that would equate to a 30.9% payout ratio. That should provide ample breathing room to keep upping the dividend and repurchasing shares moving forward.

Risks To Consider

Aflac is a company with a storied track record, but it has risks that at least merit further research and due diligence.

Japan has been in a secular decline demographically for about a decade and a half now, and that's not expected to change, either. Projections have the population shrinking from about 123 million in 2024 to just 101 million by 2054. At the same time, JPMorgan's Jimmy Bhullar noted that there are more competitors than in years past in the Japanese market.

On the flip side, these demographic challenges can at least be somewhat neutralized. According to Aflac Life Insurance Japan's President Masatoshi Koide, improved longevity could be a tailwind. That is because Aflac plans to make consumers aware of the possibility that they may live longer than they expect. This could necessitate growth in the third sector market in Japan per Koide.

On the risk of Japan, I would just reiterate that Aflac's operations are highly concentrated in the country. As of 2022, 69% of the company's total revenue was generated in the country. An even greater 80% of assets were based in Japan at that time (page 18 of 230 of Aflac's 10-K filing). This concentration in the country could continue to weigh on the company's performance through operating results and unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Summary: Waiting For A Better Valuation To Add

FAST Graphs, FactSet

My weighting in Aflac of 0.7% within my 99-stock portfolio gives me room to moderately up that allocation. Aflac's 12.2 blended P/E ratio is in line with the normal P/E ratio per FAST Graphs. However, I am not quite enticed by the current valuation.

This is because, from the current share price, Aflac likely won't meet my 10% annual total return requirements. Even if it did, the margin of safety isn't sufficient here. That is why until Aflac dips to $70 or below (or shares become more valuable based on fundamentals), I am comfortable holding my shares in the meantime.