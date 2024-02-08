Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Madrigal's MASH Dilemma: Eli Lilly Enters The Fray (Rating Downgrade)

Stephen Ayers
  • Eli Lilly's tirzepatide shows potential in treating MASH, challenging Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' resmetirom.
  • Despite Madrigal's solid financials, Eli Lilly's advancements hint at market recalibration, adversely affecting Madrigal's valuation and future revenues.
  • MDGL maintains a strong financial position with a healthy cash reserve, reducing immediate capital needs despite operational cash consumption.
  • Recommend selling Madrigal's stock due to tirzepatide's competitive threat, despite its financial health and the speculative success of resmetirom.

Eli Lilly's (LLY) revelation of tirzepatide's potential in treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), also known as NASH, represents a significant shift in the competitive landscape, with the potential to further

As an RN with a BSN and an MBA student, I bring a unique blend of healthcare and business acumen to biotech and tech investment analysis. My strategies, influenced by concepts from "Superforecasting" and "Antifragile," focus on probabilistic forecasting and market resilience. My work, extending beyond biotech to broader tech trends, aims to provide deep, insightful analysis in these evolving industries. My role at Seeking Alpha centers on unveiling complex investment opportunities, leveraging my continuous learning in healthcare and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article aims to offer informational content and is not meant to be a comprehensive analysis of the company. It should not be interpreted as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions and opinions expressed herein about clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are those of the author and are rooted in probabilities rather than certainties. While efforts are made to ensure the accuracy of the information, there might be inadvertent errors. Therefore, readers are encouraged to independently verify the information. Investing in biotech comes with inherent volatility, risk, and speculation. Before making any investment decisions, readers should undertake their own research and evaluate their financial position. The author disclaims any liability for financial losses stemming from the use or reliance on the content of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 3:21 AM
Weight loss, including with help from Mounjaro shots, is already the first line of attack against NASH. But the NASH population is still projected to grow. So the real question is will Resmetirom be prescribed on top of the Mounjaro. My guess is yes, MDGL will still be a blockbuster. Unfortunately there are just too many people with F2-F4 NASH. Mounjaro will keep being a grand slam, and Resmetirom will be a follow up homerun.
