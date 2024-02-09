Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco: The Retailer May Have Gotten Ahead Of Itself

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.49K Followers

Summary

  • Our previous Hold rating hasn't aged well, with us failing to partake the +25.1% rally over the past few months, driven up by FQ1'24 bottom-line beat and special dividends.
  • Sentiments surrounding COST may also be overly lifted by the jubilant market over the cooling inflation and potential Fed pivot in H1'24.
  • Its valuations appear to be dangerously lofty now, attributed to the potential impact of the deflationary economy on its top/bottom lines over the next few years.
  • At best, we may see COST start trading sideways as it does between October 2021 and May 2023, as it grows into its pulled-forward valuations.
  • While some shareholders may prefer to continue subscribing to their quarterly DRIP programs, we believe that it may be wiser to time their entry points at moderate dips for an improved margin of safety.

White Chess King among lying down black pawns on chessboard

domin_domin

We previously covered Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in November 2023, discussing the management's stellar asset-building strategy across warehouse/logistics/processing plants globally through mostly cash and minimal debt.

This sustainable growth strategy is why COST has been awarded the premium valuations, made

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.49K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST, AAPL, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.