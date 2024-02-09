domin_domin

We previously covered Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in November 2023, discussing the management's stellar asset-building strategy across warehouse/logistics/processing plants globally through mostly cash and minimal debt.

This sustainable growth strategy is why COST has been awarded the premium valuations, made furthermore attractive by the stock's excellent returns thus far.

However, it appears that our previous Hold rating has not aged well, with us failing to partake the +25.1% rally over the past few months, driven up by the lifting market sentiments, the bottom line beat FQ1'24 earnings call, and the rich special dividends.

For now, the market uptrend continues to buoy the COST stock upwards, with it charting new heights while nearing dangerously lofty valuations, despite the potential impact of the deflationary economy on its top/bottom lines.

As a result of the potential volatility, we prefer to prudently maintain our Hold rating here.

The COST Investment Thesis May Have Gotten Ahead Of Itself

For now, COST has reported a bottom-line beat in the FQ1'24 earnings call, with revenues of $57.79B (-26.7% QoQ/+6.2% YoY) and GAAP EPS of $3.58 (-26.3% QoQ/+16.6% YoY).

Particularly, investors may have been impressed about the handsome special dividend of $15/share, demonstrating why the stock has been extremely shareholder-friendly thus far.

While COST's quarterly dividends may appear to be meager, attributed to the minimal forward yield of 0.58%, compared to the 4Y average yields of 1.44% and the sector median of 2.74%, we are of the opinion that no one buys the stock solely for fixed dividends, likewise for Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA).

We believe that much of COST's prospects are tied to the excellent returns from the capital appreciation, attributed to its profitable growth opportunities and healthy balance sheet.

As discussed in my previous article, the retailer has been able to consistently grow its warehouse/manufacturing assets through a mix of "cash from operations, cash on balance sheet, and short-term investments," namely: minimal reliance on debt.

This endeavor ensures that COST may offer the greatest value to its existing consumers, by earning annualized membership fees of $4.32B (-28.2% QoQ/+8.2% YoY) which then allows them to operate on razor-thin operating profit margins of 3.4% (-0.1 points QoQ/+0.2 YoY) by the latest quarter.

This also fortifies its growth flywheel, as the retailer expands the retailer's global presence to 871 warehouses (+10 QoQ/+24 YoY) while growing its loyal paying members to 72K (+1K QoQ/+5.1K YoY).

As a result, we are unsurprised that COST has been able to report an excellent $12B of net cash in the balance sheet (+21.7% QoQ/+130.7% YoY) in FQ1'24, significantly aided by the consistent share count for the past decade.

Despite the $6.7B impact from the special dividends and the uncertainty surrounding the membership fee hike, we believe that the sentiments surrounding the company's prospects remain highly bullish.

If anything, COST continues to break expectations, with December 2023 still bringing forth excellent growth in comparable sales by +8.1% YoY and e-commerce by +17.4% YoY, excluding gasoline prices and foreign exchange headwinds.

Despite being a typically weak month for retailers, January 2024 similarly records robust comparable sales by +3.4% YoY and e-commerce by +20.9% YoY, excluding gasoline prices and foreign exchange headwinds, implying that COST's digital "fun wow" efforts have been paying off exceedingly well indeed.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

TIKR Terminal

On the other hand, the consensus has estimated that COST may report a decelerating top/bottom line CAGR of +6%/+9.2% through FY2026.

This is moderated compared to the previous estimates of +7%/+12.9% and the historical growth at +10.7%/+15% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

As a result of these numbers, it appears that sentiments surrounding COST may have just been overly lifted by the jubilant market over the cooling inflation and potential Fed pivot in H1'24.

The management has similarly commented on the deflationary impact of between 0% to 1% for its offerings by the latest quarter, particularly on bulkier items and freight-related costs.

Combined with the robust labor market and all of the ongoing tailwinds, we can understand why the king of big box retailers, COST, has committed to be "the first to lower prices" in order to pass on savings to its consumers, with this strategy likely to enhance the brand loyalty despite the normalization impact on its top/bottom line growth.

So, Is COST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

COST Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Perhaps this is why COST's FWD P/E valuations of 45.34x and FWD Price/Cash Flow valuations of 30.90x appear to be rather lofty, in our opinion, compared to the 1Y mean of 35.89x/22.40x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 28.91x/15.91x, and the sector median of 18.01x/13.02x, respectively.

The embedded premium is even more apparent when compared to its direct peers, such as Walmart (WMT) at 26.22x/15.70x and Target (TGT) at 17.35x/9.52x, respectively.

This implies the market's willingness to award the COST stock with the pulled forward premium valuations, despite the projected deceleration in its top/bottom line growth over the next few years.

Much of it is probably attributed to the retailer's ability to consistently expand its global membership base/income while sustainably increasing its assets, effectively ensuring its profitable growth trend and shareholder returns ahead.

Most importantly, COST boasts a market-leading debt to EBITDA ratio of -0.59x, compared to WMT at 1.05x and TGT at 1.77x, demonstrating the health of the former's balance sheet thus far.

COST 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, COST has rapidly broken out of the 50/100/200 moving day averages, with the stock charting new heights at the time of writing.

Despite us being loyal consumers and long-term shareholders, we believe that it may be more prudent to observe the stock's movement for a little longer, since it is also trading way above our estimated fair value of $526.50. This is based on the LTM EPS of $14.67 and its 1Y P/E mean of 35.89x.

Based on the consensus FY2026 EPS estimates of $18.43, there appears to be a minimal margin of safety to our long-term price target of $661.40 as well.

Based on this development, we believe that there may be two possible outcomes, with the latter being more likely.

COST may very well retrace as traders take their gains at these inflated levels, following the management's footsteps. Otherwise, we may see the stock start trading sideways as it does between October 2021 and May 2023, as it grows into its pulled-forward valuations over the next few years.

As a result of the potential volatility, we prefer to maintain our Hold rating on COST. While some shareholders may prefer to continue subscribing to their quarterly DRIP programs, we believe that it may be wiser to time their entry points at moderate dips for an improved margin of safety.