Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Market Commentary: Inflation Risks Seep Back In

Feb. 08, 2024 3:00 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG
World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
391 Followers

Summary

  • Gold failed to power higher in January, despite seasonal tailwinds, after breaching record highs at the end of 2023.
  • Global gold ETF outflows and a reduction in speculative positioning were major contributors to gold’s January performance.
  • Long-term Treasuries and the US dollar, on the back of strong upside US economic surprises, were also headwinds.
  • Lower rates eventually but data on the economy too strong. Recession risks remain but are lower.
  • The hibernating inflation bear just got an unwelcome poke from Red Sea tensions and US data.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

Gold gives back gains

Gold prices fell back to US$2,053/oz, to finish the month 1% lower,1 and departing from historical seasonal strength (Table 1). A retracement following such a stellar finish to the year was

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
391 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.