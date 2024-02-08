Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Many Rate Cuts?

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.26K Followers

Summary

  • At the beginning of the year, the market was pricing in fairly high odds of as many as 5 interest rate cuts by the Fed this year, the first one coming in March. Now, just a month later, March appears to be off the table with the odds of a cut down to just 23.5% today.
  • The 10-year/2-year Treasury yield curve inverted in July of 2022 and remains inverted today, although not as deeply as its nadir in July of 2023.
  • The ISM Manufacturing index isn’t above 50 - yet - but it rose to 49.1 in January and, more importantly, the new orders index rose to 52.5.

Interest Rates Cut

wildpixel

At the beginning of the year, the market was pricing in fairly high odds of as many as 5 interest rate cuts by the Fed this year, the first one coming in March. Now, just a month later, March appears to be off

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.26K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.