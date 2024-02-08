Moussa81

Many consumer staples stocks haven't had a great past 12 months, as consumer-driven demand during the early COVID years have waned and as higher interest rates have given income investors more options in searching for yield. Plus, with the market chasing growth stocks in the Al sector, there's all the more reasons for investors to turn away from consumer staples.

While stocks in this sector aren't likely to give investors double-digit overnight gains like what we've seen with Meta Platforms (META) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) in recent days, it's worth noting that their undervaluation provides downside protection and a healthy yield in what is an otherwise frothy market.

This brings me to Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), which I last covered a while back in October of 2021, in what was admittedly a better environment for consumer staples stocks, when interest rates were near zero. Since then, the stock has dropped by 29%. Over the past 12 months, HRL has seen a 34% drop, vastly underperforming the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), as shown below.

HRL vs. XLP 1-Yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

While HRL does have its fair share of challenges, it also carries platform of household favorite and moat-worthy brands. In this article, I discuss why long-term value investors may do well to pick up this beaten down name while it's out of favor with the market, so let's get started!

Why HRL?

Hormel Foods is a member of the S&P 500 (SPY) and is a dividend aristocrat that's raised its dividend every year for 57 years. While its signature Hormel and SPAM meats brands are arguably its most famous, it's also home to Planters, Columbus, and Jennie-O, among others, generating $12 billion in annual revenue across 80+ countries. As shown below, Consumer Retail makes up 65% of HRL's sales, with the rest coming from Foodservice (29%) and International (6%).

Investor Presentation

HRL had seen fairly steady revenues over the past decade leading up to the pandemic, after which sales spiked as consumers spent more time cooking at home. As shown below, that led to a tough comparable in sales last year as consumer patterns began to normalize and as HRL's turkey products business was slow to recover from the avian flu outbreak in 2022.

YCharts

The current downtrend continued during HRL's fiscal fourth quarter, during which net sales declined by 2.6% YoY, representing a slight acceleration from the 2.3% YoY decline it saw during Q3. HRL is also facing cost inflation, as cost of products sold declined by just 1.3% YoY, contributing to a gross profit decline of 9% YoY during Q4.

HRL's revenue decline was driven by lower volumes in the Retail segment, with declines in convenient meats and proteins and snacking segments more than offsetting a continued recovery across HRL's value-added meats including the Jennie-O turkey portfolio. It's also worth noting that while the Retail channel saw a decline, foodservice and international volumes were both up by 5% on growth in turkey products including Jennie-O.

Looking ahead, HRL has its work cut out for it as it seeks to reignite growth and return to bottom-line growth. This comes with the expectation that 2024 will be an investment year for the company, as it seeks to raise brand adoption by consumers while also making its operations more efficient through advanced and modernized capabilities, facilities and systems, and through a consolidation into One Supply Chain. As shown below, a part of these initiatives is related to a long-term drive by HRL to increase the percentage mix of higher margin value-added products in its sell-through portfolio, over lower margin commodity products.

Investor Presentation

Moreover, HRL retains plenty of potential as it relates to its Foodservice business, which management noted as emerging stronger since coming out of the pandemic. Growth in the category for 2024 is expected to come from bacon, pepperoni, prepared proteins and turkey as HRL seeks to establish a digital leadership position and expand its presence in the Convenience Store channel. Management also sees momentum in normalizing SPAM shipments in the Philippines, which is a popular part of the culinary canon in the country, and sees strong potential for the snacking business, as noted during the last conference call:

We have been pleased with the momentum we have built in the back half of the year for the Planters business. Data for the latest quarter shows accelerating dollar and unit sales in addition to share, household penetration and distribution gains. Much of this momentum is being driven by innovation. Our new flavored cashews line is meeting or exceeding expectations in the marketplace, over-indexing with millennial consumers, growing household penetration and introducing new consumers to the category. To capitalize on this success, we are launching another flavored cashew variety in fiscal 2024 in addition to a slate of new to market innovations.

Importantly, HRL maintains a strong balance sheet with $687 million in cash and equivalents on hand and an A- credit rating from S&P. It also has a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.05x, sitting well under then 3.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies, and management expects to further deleverage the balance sheet with debt paydown this year.

Admittedly, many investors are into HRL for its long 57-year track record of consecutively raising its dividend. At present, HRL yields 3.8%, and the dividend is well-covered by a 68% payout ratio. As shown below, HRL's yield sits at the very top end of its 10-year range.

(Note: The following chart shows TTM Yield. Forward Yield is 3.8%)

YCharts

Risks to the thesis include a potential downturn in the economy, which could impact consumer spending on premium branded products such as those by Hormel at the grocery store. In addition, cost inflation could continue to pressure margins in 2024, should HRL be unable to pass on higher costs to consumers reluctant to pay higher prices. Lastly, dividend investors may have to temper their expectations as it relates to dividend growth, as HRL focuses on debt paydown in the current higher interest rate environment. This is reflected by just 2.7% dividend growth last year, and I would expect for low dividend growth to continue in the near term as debt paydown progresses.

Admittedly, HRL isn't a table-pounding at the current price of $30.09 with a forward PE of 19.41. However, I find the valuation to be reasonable considering the well-funded dividend and general expectation for consumer staples stocks to trade in the 18x to 22x range. For reference, moat-worthy consumer staples giant Coca-Cola (KO) has traded at a long-term normal PE of 21.9. As for HRL, it currently trades at a discount to its normal PE of 20.2.

While analysts expect continued headwinds this year with an expected -4% EPS decline, they expect to see a rebound thereafter with 6% to 12% annual EPS growth in the fiscal 2025-2026 timeframe. Considering the moat-worthy brand names and the reset that's happening right now as it relates to normalized consumer spending in a post-COVID environment and the supply chain, brand investments, and foodservice/snacking growth potential, I believe HRL can realistically return to its long-term 5% to 10% or better annual EPS growth rate, which as a baseline more than justifies its current valuation.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

All in all, the material drop in HRL stock over the past 12 months make it a solid investment opportunity for those looking for a dividend-paying consumer staples stock with strong brand recognition and long-term growth potential in both its retail and foodservice segments.

While the company may face headwinds in the short term due to a normalization of consumer buying behavior, cost inflation and debt paydown, its long-term outlook remains positive as it continues to invest in modernizing its operations and expanding its product portfolio, particularly in this snacking segment.

Meanwhile, investors get paid a historically high dividend yield to wait for the turnaround. Admittedly, I was too bullish around the stock when I last visited it in 2021, when COVID-driven demand was high and interest rates were very low. With reset expectations and a much lower valuation since my last piece, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock at the current price.