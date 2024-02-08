Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are highly precise photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. These photomasks play a crucial role in the manufacturing of Integrated Circuits and Flat Panel Displays (FPDs). They are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication process. Photomasks are essential components in a wide range of electrical and optical devices.

The photomask process is a crucial step in semiconductor manufacturing, where intricate circuit patterns are transferred onto semiconductor wafers to create integrated circuits. Designers create a layout of the circuitry, which is then translated onto a photomask—a precision plate coated with light-sensitive material. The mask is aligned with a wafer coated with photoresist, exposed to UV light, and developed to transfer the pattern onto the wafer. Through etching and cleaning, the desired circuitry is formed. This process is repeated with different masks to build up multiple layers, resulting in the complex ICs used in electronic devices.

Photronics claims to be the market leader in this segment and is the only pure-play photomask company in the US. Its main competitors are based in Asia, and judging by their numbers, I would say this claim holds true as these competitors are not experiencing growth.

There are a few factors about Photronics that I like, sparking my interest in this stock. Notably, it has a substantial pile of cash ready to be deployed, potentially for buybacks in this market environment.

What I like

I like the fact that PLAB is less cyclical than its end customers. While the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, experiencing difficulties in matching demand during prosperous periods and facing profit declines during economic downturns, PLAB, in contrast, is more resilient. Similar to other great companies that are suppliers to the industry, such as ASML (ASML). Here is an example from 2023:

Photronics has continued to increase revenue during the entire semi downturn, while many in the industry are reporting revenue declines and the industry as a whole anticipates about a 12% decline in 2023 revenue. Due to the design driven somewhat counter cyclical nature of the business, we expect to continue to do well in the current semiconductor and display environment, continue to report year-over-year revenue growth, and increase our market-leading position.

We can observe the less cyclical nature of PLAB's revenues over time, with growth being relatively linear.

Another factor I like is the growing Total Addressable Market. Photomask customers primarily include semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, as well as fabless design and equipment companies serving those industries. End customers for these chips come from various sectors such as microprocessors, memory, telecommunications, the Internet of Things, and crypto mining. Additionally, 35% of photomask IC revenue comes from high-end chips used for AI models, high-performance computers, and more. This suggests potential higher demand from the AI sector.

Photronics estimates its TAM to be $7.5 billion, giving it around a 12% market share. As mentioned earlier, its competitors lag behind in terms of growth. PLAB believes its differentiators lie in its dedication to customer service, ongoing investments in state-of-the-art photomask equipment and facilities, and the experience of its technical employees. The focus on customer service has been a key factor in customer retention for past winners. Last year possibly demonstrated Photronics' advantages, as the Photomask industry remained flat in 2023 amidst a general slowdown in the semiconductor and display sectors, yet PLAB achieved an 8% year-on-year revenue growth.

Further growth factors include expanding EUV adoption driving semiconductor manufacturers to outsource legacy technology nodes, thereby increasing the TAM for merchant suppliers like PLAB. Regionalization also plays a role, as seen with the US Chip Act in 2022, driving investments in global chip capacity.

One risk that appears to be improving is the trend towards photomask merchants over in-house photomask capabilities. The value of masks produced by independent suppliers has increased as semiconductor manufacturers divest or close captive photomask operations. This shift is driven by the rising complexity and cost of manufacturing equipment, making it challenging for many semiconductor and FPD manufacturers to efficiently utilize their equipment. While captive facilities initially invested at a faster rate to meet roadmap milestones, the market share has transitioned to the majority of captive-supplied masks. However, recent trends show more production directed to independent manufacturers, shifting market share towards them. Despite this, most captive manufacturers maintain relationships with independent photomask manufacturers for ongoing support.

Risks

PLAB heavily relies on its top customers, with the five largest customers collectively accounting for approximately 51%, 45%, and 43% of revenue in 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively. This trend toward increased reliance poses a significant risk. If one of its largest customers experiences weakness, it will adversely affect Photronics.

PLAB lacks pricing power, and pricing wars could lead to margin setbacks.

We expect to face continued competition which, in the past, has led to pressure to reduce prices. We believe the pressure to reduce prices, together with the significant investment required in capital equipment to manufacture high-end photomasks will continue in the future.

And, as we will soon see, Photronics has a significant amount of unused cash. I'm concerned that management might pursue poor initiatives with it instead of utilizing it to buy back shares at this low price, resulting in a significant opportunity cost loss.

Another risk is the geopolitical tension between China and Taiwan. PLAB has factories in both regions, and a potential conflict between the two nations could pose significant risks to the company.

Just Do Buybacks

PLAB currently holds around 25% of its market cap in cash, resulting in a low EV/EBITDA of 5. With this substantial cash reserve and the current share price, initiating a buyback program could significantly enhance EPS growth to double digits. For instance, if PLAB were to use just $100 million of its cash pile for buybacks, it could reduce the share count by 5.5%, contributing approximately 5% to the projected mid-single-digit top-line growth. I would argue that a $100 million buyback would be quite conservative, considering PLAB has no debt. It could easily allocate $200 million, reducing the share count by a potential 10% if the price remains similar. I believe this would be the best use of cash in the interest of investors, while still leaving a substantial cash reserve and a solid stream of free cash flow.

This is what management stated about this subject in the earnings call. I ask, why not implement another buyback program, larger in scale, especially now when multiples are below their averages?

Our net cash position of $475 million provides ample liquidity to fund investments in organic growth. It also has continued to provide resilience against uncertainties inherent in an industry's downturn. We have $32 million remaining of our previous $100 million authorization to repurchase our common stock, and we will continue evaluating when to resume the share repurchase initiative.

Analytics and Q4

Growth is solid for Photronics, with a top-line CAGR of 7%, and operating leverage that leads to higher free cash flow growth. Another factor I like is the focus on ROIC in the investor presentation, which immediately caught my attention. We can see both ROIC and ROCE growing, which is a crucial indicator for long-term success. High, stable, and growing ROIC numbers are common among successful companies.

PLAB has no debt, making it perfectly solvent in this dynamic industry.

For Q4, revenue grew 8% year-on-year, and EPS grew by 20%, driven by significant margin improvements. I particularly like the fact that in the IC segment, high-end market products grew by 30%, potentially reflecting the effects of AI investments.

Valuation

Due to the significant cash reserves, PLAB looks favorable in the DCF analysis. Using analysts' top-line growth estimates for the first two years, followed by the 7% historical CAGR, a 10.3% WACC, and a conservative 2.5% terminal growth rate, we find the stock undervalued by 26%. This is quite rare to find, especially when the company demonstrates solid growth and high ROC numbers. Even if we assume a terminal growth rate of zero, the stock remains undervalued, indicating a good margin of safety. Why is that? Perhaps due to the reliance on Taiwan and China.

Furthermore, looking at multiples, both PE and EV/EBIT ratios appear cheap relative to the past, although not from a P/S and EV/EBITDA perspective.

Overall, I believe we have a good margin of safety here. It's challenging to find high ROC companies at attractive prices, especially those that also fare well in a DCF analysis.

Conclusions

If someone from Photronics reads this, please consider deploying buybacks. I think it would be a good allocation of capital.

There are risks here, not small ones. Therefore, I'll give it a BUY rating, rather than a STRONG BUY. It's a quality company with growing returns on capital and a countercyclical nature at a good price, which might present an opportunity.

Earnings are in early March. I'll be keeping an eye on them and monitoring their plans for the cash pile.

Looking forward to your comments.

