Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its latest earnings report representing Q4 and full year of 2023 in the after hours of February 6th. The medical device company posted a surprising profit of 49 cents per share on revenues of $192.5 million (representing a growth of 39.6%), easily beating analyst estimates of a loss of 6 cents per share. The results also indicated a strong earnings growth as compared to net income of 10 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago, representing a growth rate of 390% for the next income.

Before diving further into the company's results, let me give a brief description of what it does for those that are not familiar with the company's line of business. The company is known for having a neurostimulation based non-invasive treatment for Obstructive Sleep Apnea which has been traditionally treated either by surgery or by wearing a big mask connected to a big noisy CPAP machine so this would be a great improvement over traditional methods in terms of comfort and quality of life. Since this solution is more comfortable and less invasive, it has higher consistent usage which means it likely results in better outcomes in the long run.

While the company's YoY revenue growth seems to have slowed down from last years mid 72-76% to about 40%, this still represents a pretty significant growth and the company still has plenty of room to grow considering its total addressable market size of $10 billion (annualized). Also, this was the highest quarter ever in the company's history in terms of revenue generation and represented a 146% growth rate over the last 2 years and 317% growth in the last 3 years.

Interestingly enough, investors sold off the company's stock in the afterhours as it dropped -4% after reporting its results. This is more likely a reaction to the company's forward guidance as opposed to its trailing results which were nothing short of impressive. For the year 2024, the company guided a revenue estimate of $775-785 range which represents a growth rate of 26%, significantly down from the growth rate that has been enjoyed by the company in recent years as it was enjoying an average annual revenue growth rate of 67% for the last 6 years. The company also guided for gross margins to come within a range of 83% to 85%. The midpoint of this guidance would be 84% which is slightly worse than last year's 84.5% but still better than 2022's 83.8%.

The company passed many milestones last quarter. For example it opened 78 new treatment centers during the quarter which makes this quarter the one with most new location openings. The company was averaging about 62 new center openings per quarter but now its opening 75-80 new locations per quarter which represents an acceleration. This acceleration might reverse soon though because the company's guidance for the next year calls for about 52-56 new location openings per quarter. Furthermore, the company created 13 new sales regions and now it operates a total of 287 sales territories within the US. Another non-financial milestone passed by the company is the number of treated patients which passed 60k as of last quarter. Finally it obtained the FDA's approval to treat pediatric patients with Down syndrome during the quarter.

The company's balance sheet strengthened year over year with its current assets rising from $530 million to $593 million and its total assets rising from $564 million to $676 million driven by cash flow generation, new property investments and rising production and inventory levels. Liabilities also rose from $68 million to $104 million which was mostly driven by a higher accounts payable amount. Part of this amount is likely to be the rent payments due for the existing and new treatment centers which will be a fixed cost going forward.

For the full year, the company actually posted an operating loss of $40 million which was better than 2022's loss of $47 million. Selling, general and administrative costs ballooned from $320 million to $451 million which ate into the company's chances of posting a full-year profit even though last quarter was profitable. Meanwhile, the company's net loss for the year came at $20 million, significantly less than last year's $44 million. This was helped by interest and dividend income of $20 million as a result of higher interest rates considering that the company had close to half billion in cash and bonds. One thing I find interesting is that the company's most current SEC report did not include a cash flow statement. This will probably have to be amended into the company's current report at some point.

I don't expect analysts to reduce their forward estimates on the company in light of its new guidance. As a matter of fact, analysts were already expecting the company's growth rate to decelerate in 2025 to 25% with revenue predictions ranging from $771 million to $787 million which is pretty close to the company's own guidance of $775 to $785 million. The bottom of the company's new guidance range is $4 million above the bottom of analyst estimates and the top of the company's guidance is about $2 million below the top of analyst estimates. Even with the anticipated slowdown, analysts still expect the company to post double-digit growth for years to come. In addition to the US, the company could have other avenues of growth in the future. Currently it has treatment centers in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland and the company is working on getting regulatory approvals elsewhere (once it gets approval from European Union Medical Device Regulation it will be able to market its products all over the EU). If it were to expand to international markets quickly, its growth rate could accelerate again since most of its current growth comes from one country, namely the US.

Even before the results were released, the stock was still down more than 30% from recent highs after being down by more than 50% in between July and November of last year. Even after this sell off, the stock was trading at about 10 times the company's annual revenues, indicating that it still wasn't compellingly cheap. If we were to annualize last quarter's net income of 49 cents (which is an all-time best for the company), it would give us $1.96 which would still give it a P/E of 115 which isn't very cheap.

This company is currently at a crossroad. On one side, its growth is slowing down but it's still on track to grow at a very healthy and respectable rate. On the other side, it is likely to become profitable with strong margins and its balance sheet looks increasingly healthy. Meanwhile, the stock recently had a sell off which likely created a buying opportunity for investors with higher risk appetite but currently it is priced at a premium. The current earnings results will not put an end to the debate of those who are bullish and those who are bearish on the stock as the report contained things both sides could use to support their case.

The stock is up 80% in the last couple months and it could definitely use a pullback though. Investors probably want to wait for a healthy pullback before investing into this stock in order to obtain a margin of safety.