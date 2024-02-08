SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares is a Hold. In my prior October 5, 2023, update, I wrote about the market's expectations of the near-term prospects for ENPH and the company's new share buyback program.

ENPH's stock price surged by +16.9% on February 7, 2024 or a day after its Q4 2023 results announcement, and I don't think that Enphase Energy's post-earnings release share price outperformance is completely justified. There are both positives and negatives relating to ENPH's latest quarterly performance, the company's business outlook, and its management commentary. I continue to have a Hold rating assigned to ENPH, as I see a mix of positives and negatives for the stock following its recent earnings disclosure.

Positive Takeaways

Enphase Energy issued a press release disclosing its financial results for Q4 2023 and hosted the fourth quarter earnings call on February 6. The favorable read-throughs from ENPH's earnings release and management comments include a clear indication of the timing of bottoming out for the solar industry, above-expectations fourth quarter gross margin, and the guidance for lower operating costs in FY 2024.

At its Q4 2023 earnings briefing, ENPH emphasized that "Q1 (2024) could be the bottom quarter" for the solar industry. Specifically, the company indicated that "Europe is already showing early signs of recovery", and it anticipates that "the non-California states to bounce back quickly" with expectations that "demand is going to eventually bounce back up in California" too. Furthermore, Enphase Energy revealed at the most recent quarterly results call that its "end customer demand" has been reasonably steady at around half a billion dollars as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

The company's management commentary implying that the worst might be over for the solar industry in the first quarter of 2024 was the single most important factor that pushed up Enphase Energy's shares on February 7.

Separately, Enphase Energy's profitability at the gross profit level exceeded expectations. Previously, ENPH expected to deliver a non-GAAP gross profit margin (excluding Inflation Reduction Act or IRA benefits) of 41.5% for Q4 2023 as per the mid-point of its guidance issued in late October last year. The company's actual fourth quarter normalized gross margin (excluding IRA benefits) was 41.8%, which was approximately 30 basis points better than what it guided for. This suggests that pricing pressures weren't as bad as what the market might have feared.

Lastly, ENPH has plans in place to cut its operating expenses in a meaningful way as per its disclosures at the latest Q4 2023 results briefing. Looking forward, the company's quarterly operating costs are expected to decline by -11% from $86.6 million in Q4 2023 to $77.5 million (mid-point of guidance) this year. The decrease in operating expenses for Enphase Energy will be mainly driven by a -10% cut in the number of employees, and the termination of production at its facilities in Wisconsin and Romania.

In summary, there were positive takeaways from Enphase Energy's latest results and earnings call that drove up the company's stock price. But I think that ENPH's +16.9% jump in share price on February 7 was excessive, as there are negatives associated with the company's recent earnings that investors need to consider, which are detailed in the subsequent section.

Negative Read-Throughs

The unfavorable takeaways from ENPH's most recent results disclosure are worse-than-expected Q4 2023 revenue and Q1 2024 top line guidance, depressed shipment levels for 1H 2024, and negative valuation signals associated with share buybacks.

Top line for Enphase Energy fell by -45% QoQ and -58% YoY to $302.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and ENPH's actual Q4 2023 revenue fell short of the market's expectations by -8%. Moving ahead, ENPH guided for a Q1 2024 revenue of $280 million (mid-point of guidance), which was -11% lower than the Wall Street's consensus forecast of $314.96 million.

Also, it is worth mentioning that ENPH shared its expectations at the Q4 earnings call that the company's "shipments from U.S. facilities will be lower in the first half of the year as we reduce both factory as well as channel inventory", and it only sees a "higher level of shipments" materializing in 2H 2024. Enphase Energy also highlighted that "channel (inventory)" is only expected to "be normalized by the end of Q2 (2024)" as per its management comments at the latest quarterly results briefing.

As such, it isn't realistic to hope that Enphase Energy could achieve a swift turnaround when the channel inventory still needs more time to be digested as per the company's shipment guidance. The current consensus financial projections also point to ENPH registering negative YoY revenue growth for the first three quarters of this year.

Lastly, Enphase Energy's shares might have already moved closer to fair valuation judging by the company's actual share repurchases and its share buyback outlook. The company bought back its own shares at mean stock prices of $84.51 and $129.92 for Q4 2023 and Q3 2023, respectively.

At its Q4 2023 earnings briefing, an analyst from Citigroup (C) asked whether share repurchases could "meaningfully slow down" considering "where the stock is trading." In response, Enphase Energy noted that "we plan to do a similar magnitude of share buyback" in the first quarter of this year "as soon as we believe our share price is below the intrinsic value."

ENPH's last done share price of $117.51 as of February 7 is just 10% below its average repurchase price for Q3 2023 and 60% higher than its 52-week low of $73.49. The company's comment on monitoring its share price before executing on buybacks sends a negative signal that the stock's valuations could have possibly become less attractive.

As another indication that its shares are fairly valued, Enphase Energy currently trades at a PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) multiple of 1.15 times based on its consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E of 34.3 times and the consensus FY 2025-2027 normalized EPS CAGR estimate of +29.9% (source: S&P Capital IQ). Stocks are usually perceived to be trading at a fair valuation with a PEG ratio of around 1 times, so it is reasonable to view ENPH as fairly valued or even slightly overvalued.

In the next section, I outline my concluding thoughts for Enphase Energy.

Final Thoughts

There are positive signs relating to an uptick in demand, but a turnaround for ENPH might be only realized in the later part of 2024. Also, Enphase Energy's valuations don't seem to be sufficiently attractive to justify a Buy rating. Therefore, I leave my existing Hold rating for ENPH unchanged.