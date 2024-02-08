igoriss/iStock via Getty Images

We last heard from International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the Q3 results released in late October. Last week, the company reported its Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 financials. The company's adjusted EBIT profit was a 12% beat, mainly driven by a favorable performance in the Industrial Packaging division. Meanwhile, the company missed the Global Cellulose Fibers segment due to higher-than-expected maintenance. IP Q4 reached $0.41 at the EPS level versus the Visible Alpha average consensus at $0.34. At first glance, everything would appear relatively straightforward; however, the management did not provide a yearly outlook and flagged severe winter weather with an implied Q1 EBIT of $163 million. This disappointing update resulted in a -10% stock price reaction. As a reminder, our team has a long-standing buy rating on IP due to 1) an earnings recovery story, 2) a tasty DPS, 3) a solid balance sheet, and 4) a positive ESG view on the sector due to higher market share penetration from consumer willing to move away from plastic packaging solutions.

Key message and our estimates

Below are International Paper's main Q4 conference highlights that support our view:

Despite a negative one-off impact on weather conditions (also flagged by WestRock), the company's 2024 outlook on demand box, with an expected growth of 3%, appears optimistic. That said, we believe that this positive forecast is supported by the fact that destocking activities have ended (inventories are normalizing across all regions - Fig 1). Volumes have not seen a restock yet, and our team forecasted sales growth of approximately 2% in Q1; Having listened to the Q4 call, there is a strategy for the packaging prices. The company will likely renegotiate at least 66% of its contract, focusing on value. According to the CEO, the company can negotiate better prices. There are $68 million in benefits already in Q1. Similar to the Packaging Corp conference call, IP management commented on not recognizing RISI's recent containerboard price valuation in the home market. In the Global Cellulose Fibers division, the company is managing a transition from commodity pulp to high-value fluff (Fig 2). This should support International Paper's earnings recovery story. Looking at the Q4 note, the company is improving the MIX exposure "by serving the most attractive customers that allow IP to maximize the business value;" We might see lower volumes in the upcoming quarters; however, it is essential to report the following comment - IP "expects to grow at or above market after that, and we expect our earnings to improve through this process." In addition, the company closed two mills in 2023 and is increasing CAPEX to help address capacity constraints. With the new investments, we believe productivity will likely increase. With a tight labor market, management will also be able to hire a less experienced workforce and reduce costs; As already mentioned, the CEO refused to be drawn on providing a full-year 2024 profit guidance, quoting significant uncertainties. This is not the first time that we forecast "Challenges Ahead." That said, on a positive note, with commercial initiatives in pricing and cost savings from capacity closures, we anticipate approximately $400 million in P&L benefits. $260 million has already been delivered with "Building a Better IP." (Fig 3); Full-year CAPEX was set between $800 million and $1 billion, with Depreciation and Amortization at $1 billion. The IP balance sheet is solid, and the company reported a 2.5x net debt/EBITDA. This is at the lower end of the IP target range of 2.5-2.8x; There was no update on the CEO succession.

Inventories level worldwide

Fig 1

Taking Actions to Improve Profitability

Fig 2

Building a Better IP cost optimisation evolution

Fig 3

This is a 'glass half empty or glass half full.' The CEO provided a Q1 adjusted EBIT bridge guidance. Our estimates implied a $163 million versus the consensus forecast of $256 million (Fig 3). We believe there is a negative $40 million impact from the freezing weather in January. On a yearly basis, with limited visibility, we forecast sales at $19.1 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of $1.55 billion. Going down to the P&L, we arrive at a net profit of $1 billion with an EPS of $2.95. Overall, with a focus on prices and profitability over volumes, International Paper expects to grow below the market for a few more quarters but aims to achieve better profitability. We believe this is the right path for sustainable growth.

Q1 Outlook

Fig 4

Conclusion and Valuation

The company has approximately a 30% market share in the North American board & box market. Despite that, International Paper has seen the greatest margin erosion since 2019 compared to WestRock (now Smurfit Kappa) and Packaging Corporation of America. A cyclical market recovery in H2 2024 should provide a material tailwind, and we believe prioritizing value over volume will likely increase IP's ROCE. Here at the Lab, we value IP with a 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model with a 10% cost of equity, a terminal growth rate of 2%, and a debt cost of 4.5%. Rolling forward our valuation, we see better value elsewhere, but we derive a buy rating target at $35.5 per share. In our numbers, on 12-month estimates, our earnings per share is at $2.95, and with a P/E of 12x, in line with the company's five-year median average, we confirmed our target price. Upside risks include a better-than-expected US recovery, higher packaging demand with a positive win on commercial activities, and a successful price-led turnaround of fluff pulp. On the downside, we see higher restructuring costs under a new CEO, additional capacity, energy cost volatility, and lower packaging demand due to a consumer slowdown.

