DXJ: A Currency-Hedged Allocation To Japan
Summary
- WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund provides exposure to dividend-paying Japanese equities, with a tilt towards exporters.
- We think Japan is currently the place to be for a non-U.S. equity allocation as domestic spending is on an uptrend after pandemic-era savings and a resurgence in tourism.
- The Japanese government has bolstered its efforts to attract more investors by encouraging companies of listed shares to improve corporate governance and capital efficiency.
- DXJ has led the pack in its category for returns over the last five years.
- However, its shares seem a bit inflated right now, so I’m giving DXJ a “hold” rating.
