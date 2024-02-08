Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Growth-Hungry Fanhua Finds A Potential Benefactor In Singaporean Investor

Feb. 08, 2024 6:17 AM ETFanhua Inc. (FANH) Stock, PUYI Stock
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.85K Followers

Summary

  • Singapore-based White Group has agreed to invest as much as $500 million each in Fanhua and its Puyi wealth management unit.
  • The deal is the latest in a series engineered by Fanhua as it seeks to accelerate its faltering growth.
  • Fanhua shares currently trade at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.

Happy diverse couple shaking hands with insurance agent in the office.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

The insurance broker has struck a deal to receive up to $1 billion in new investment for itself and recently acquired wealth manager unit Puyi.

Insurance broker Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is increasingly looking

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.85K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FANH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FANH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FANH
--
PUYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.