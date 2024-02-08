Vithun Khamsong/Moment via Getty Images

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) has been able to establish an advanced phase 3 program, which is ultimately going to be composed of several late-stage studies. This is going to be the inclusion of three pivotal studies and one long-term trial in the KOASTAL program, which is going to test the use of Navacaprant for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder [MDD]. I believe that there could be value here for shareholders, because it is expected that topline results from one of the phase 3 studies [KOASTAL-1] testing this drug for the treatment of this patient population, is expected to be released in the 2nd half of 2024. This will be the first look at whether or not this drug is capable of being able to help these patients with MDD.

There are two other late-stage studies with expected data readouts from this same program, KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3, which are to be released in the 1st half of 2025. If all goes well, then it is expected that Neumora Therapeutics will be able to file a New Drug Application [NDA] of Navacaprant for the treatment of patients with MDD in 2025 thereafter. The good thing about this drug being developed by this small-cap biotech is that it is quite versatile, in that it is also going to be developed to treat patients with another neurological disorder, which is bipolar depression. This sets up another catalyst opportunity for this year, which is that a phase 2 study using Navacaprant for the treatment of patients with bipolar depression, is expected to be initiated in the 1st half of 2024.

Navacaprant For The Treatment Of Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

The main clinical program in Neumora Therapeutics' pipeline would be the advancement of Navacaprant, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder [MDD]. As I stated above, in order for this company to accomplish its goal of testing out this kappa opioid receptor [KOR] antagonist, it has deployed what is known as the KOASTAL program. This program is built around a total of 4 studies though, if you include the open-label extension study. The studies to evaluate the use of Navacaprant for the treatment of patients with MDD are as follows:

KOASTAL-1 : Phase 3 pivotal study

KOASTAL-2 : Phase 3 pivotal study

KOASTAL-3 : Phase 3 pivotal study

KOASTAL-LT : Open-label extension study

The KOASTAL-1 pivotal phase 3 study is going to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Navacaprant as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe MDD. Patients are to be randomized 1:1 to receive either of the following doses:

80 mg oral Navacaprant

Placebo

Each of these drugs to be given to these patients with once-daily dosing. The primary endpoint of this late-stage study is going to be the change from baseline to Week 6 in MADRS total score. What is this score? The MADRS total score is a measure used to determine the depression severity of a patient.

It is a score that may becoming used more frequently over HAMD-17. In my opinion it makes more sense to use the MADRS total score for this phase 3 depression program. Why is that? That's because the HAMD-17 score is more of targeting a somatic change [for example pain/lack of energy/Not want to eat], whereas the MADRS is highly focused on the psychological symptoms of disease, such as:

Loss of interest in activities

Mood change

Anxiety being present

terrible concentration

The drug did well in a prior study, whereby in a prespecified analysis of moderate-to-severe MDD patients, treatment with Navacaprant demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms of depression. The MDD patients recruited was altered from how this phase 2 study was originally designed. Beforehand, this mid-stage study recruited MDD patients who were mild-to-moderate in disease, however, it was altered later on to target moderate-to-severe MDD patients. Such patients who had a HAMD-17 ranging from ≥ 22 at baseline. In particular, it did better with respect to anhedonia for these patients.

Thus, why the SHAPS score is being added as the secondary endpoint for this clinical trial. That is, Navacaprant will be compared to placebo, with respect to a change from baseline to Week 6 in SHAPS total score. This is another reason why it makes sense to incorporate MADRS and SHAPS, in that one major problem not addressed for MDD patients is anhedonia. Anhedonia is the ability to experience pleasure or joy in activities. The global Major Depressive Disorder [MDD] treatment market is estimated to reach $14.96 billion by 2032. There are roughly 21 million patients diagnosed in the United States with MDD and about only 50% [11 million patients] are being actively pharmacologically treated. The way that Neumora is setting itself up is a golden opportunity to be entirely different. What do I mean by this? Well, that's because it is developing Navacaprant with a novel mechanism of action [MOA]. It is entirely different from approved drugs like REXULTI, VRAYLAR, AUVELITY, NUPLAZID and others. The use of this drug for MDD is ideal, because KOR is activated in these patients and four neurotransmitters are affected because of it, which are: GABA, Dopamine, Serotonin and Glutamate. Thus, a kappa opioid receptor [KOR] antagonist is able to improve dysregulation of thee 4 neurotransmitters. In turn, this should theoretically lead to reduced issues with mood, anxiety, anhedonia and other related measures. Investors won't have to wait long to see if Neumora's drug Navacaprant is successful. That's because results from the phase 3 KOSTAL-1 study, using this drug to treat these MDD patients, is expected to be released in the 2nd half of 2024.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Neumora Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $519.5 million as of September 30th 2023. The reason for the cash on hand is because the completion of its initial public offering in September of 2023, whereby it raised over $850 million in proceeds to fund its pipeline. It is in good shape in terms of cash runway and I see no need for it to dilute in the near-term. The reason why I state this is because it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2026. The only way I could see it raising cash is if it decides to do so upon the release of results from the phase 3 KOSTAL-1 study. If the primary endpoint of this study is met, causing the stock price to trade significantly higher, then I believe it is possible that management could choose to enact a cash raise thereafter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Neumora Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 3 KOASTAL study program, which is using Navacaprant for the treatment of patients with Major Depressive Disorder [MDD]. The particular late-stage study to be concerned about would be KOASTAL-1 and that is because top-line results from this trial are expected to be released in the 2nd half of 2024. There is no guarantee that the primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance, along with the fact that the program could end up being terminated upon failure.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to a soon to be initiated phase 2 study, which is using Navacaprant for the treatment of patients with bipolar depression [BPD]. This mid-stage study is expected to be initiated in the 1st half of 2024 and upon completion there is no guarantee that this kappa opioid receptor [KOR] antagonist is going to be able to help these patients with respect to mood changes.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the IND-filing of V1aR Antagonist NMRA-511, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's Disease [AD] agitation. Such a mid-stage study, using this drug to treat this patient population, is expected to start in the 1st half of 2024. The hope is that Neumora does well with its other drug Navacaprant for psychological disorders, but if it doesn't, then it may have to rely on other drugs such as NMRA-511. With no proof-of-concept established with this other drug, there is no guarantee that it will perform well in humans.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be with respect to competition in the MDD space. I already listed competing drugs above, such as VRAYLAR, REXULTI and others. How can Neumora overcome this risk? It can do so with several advantages. The first such advantage would be that it has a novel mechanism of action [MOA]. A second advantage would be its ability to do something very well that these other drugs don't, which is to fix anhedonia that occurs in these patients. The final competitive advantage in my eyes would be safety. How so? That's because Navacaprant doesn't have major side effects like the other standard of care [SOC] MDD drugs such as sexual dysfunction or weight gain.

Conclusion

Neumora Therapeutics has been able to make significant progress in being able to advance its drug Navacaprant for the treatment of patients with Major Depressive Disorder [MDD]. Especially, since as I highlighted above, it has been able to deploy the phase 3 KOASTAL program. Again, I believe that this might be worth a speculative buy on the fact that investors won't have to wait long to see if the first phase 3 study, KOASTAL-1, meets the primary endpoint. The global MDD market is a large one and if this biotech can have the first one to be approved with a novel mechanism of action, then it will be the first to do so in decades for this patient population. I think that there is value in this prospect alone, but the flexibility will also allow Neumora to also advance the drug to possibly treat patients with bipolar depression [BPD] as well. With an extensive pipeline in place, plus a data readout from the phase 3 KOASTAL-1 study expected in the 2nd half of 2024, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made here.