Varonis: Still Strong Demand Due To Secular Growth Drivers

Feb. 08, 2024 6:28 AM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Stock
Tech and Growth
Summary

  • Varonis provides comprehensive data security platform to secure critical information, addressing unauthorized access, insider threats, and accidental leaks.
  • Share performance has been volatile but has trended upward, with a 210% all-time return since going public in 2014 and a 74% increase in the past year alone.
  • VRNS appears undervalued at its current price and has potential for further growth due to increase in enterprise AI usage and on-premise and SaaS hybrid deployments.

Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) provides a comprehensive platform that empowers organizations to secure their critical information, addressing various threats through its software suite, including unauthorized access, insider threats, and accidental leaks. Varonis achieves this by classifying data, controlling access, monitoring user activity, detecting threats, and preventing leakage.

Tech and Growth
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VRNS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

