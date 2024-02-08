Jeremy Poland

Investment Introduction

The trading range for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been very tight for the last 12 months, bouncing between $18.72 - $24.02. Currently, MGY along with a lot of companies in the energy sector has been in a slow decline as more money is seemingly moving into other sectors, like tech and finance. After a bullish uptrend for the sector beginning in the second half after OPEC cuts, the US oil production has exceeded expectations, and record levels were set last fall. This has been suppressing oil prices and resulted in a downtrend for companies like MGY. Some cyclicity is natural for this sector, and right now I think the downtrend has presented an opening window for MGY along with other peers. I am assessing MGY as a buy.

Company Introduction

MGY is included in the energy sector and more specifically in the oil and gas exploration and equipment industry. The company is the result of a merger with EnerVest South Texas division for a deal valued at $2.66 billion back in 2018. The company has been maintaining quite robust revenues with the only difficult year being in 2020, which was the same for most energy companies focusing on oil or gas. The company works with the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves, primarily focusing on various locations in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas. These areas are known for the prolific Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Company Overview (Investor Material)

The primary focus for the company is oil, but it also generates a pretty significant amount of revenues from gas production as well, roughly 30 - 35% quarterly. The MGY merger resulted in a pure-play operator in South Texas, with a significant production capacity of over 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its prime Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk positions. The merger included EnerVest's 360,000 net acres in the region, giving access to a key 14,000 net acres in the highly productive Karnes County and an expansive 345,000 net acres in the promising Giddings Field. The merger resulted in a very strong and qualitative asset base now valued at a total of $2.652 billion, with the largest portion being in gross property, plant & equipment. MGY expects that the asset base it holds will be fully self-funding and within cash flows. Cash from operations TTM was $879 million, a 19.9% improvement from 2018. Total operating expenses are $461 million, so this amount being leftover shows that MGY has a pretty high threshold until the assets aren't self-funding and results begin to include negative FCF.

Valuation

Ratings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Ratings on MGY are largely positive and rate it a buy. The quant rating for the company which includes how the valuation and profitability fares against the sector, along with growth too is less bullish. The quant rating is 2.79 meaning a hold. The earnings and sales valuations imply no significant discount to the energy sector, but I think the strength lies in the robust FCF generation of MGY. MGY has continued to generate strong FCF which has fueled asset expansion over the past 3 years, growing at a CAGR of 22.75%. The last 12 months are showcasing poor growth numbers for MGY, but with the amount of volatility the industry has undergone, this makes a lot of sense. Average natural gas prices for the third quarter of 2023 went from 7.49 (per McF) to 1.88 (per McF). This along with oil diving from $93.83 to $80.56 during the same period meant falling revenues and earnings as well. This is manipulating the quant rating and if we instead expect a slight breather and uptrend for oil and gas in the next few years, the company looks like a good buy here.

Valuation Grades (Seeking Alpha)

On a P/E non-GAAP FWD basis, MGY sits at 9.42, and the 5-year average is at 231, heavily distorted by the 2020 numbers included. In FY2020 MGY had a net loss of $1.208 billion, caused by dropping oil prices during the pandemic. A more realistic average earnings multiple would be between 9.5 - 10-5, which is more similar to the energy sector as a whole. Outlooks for oil is for a $82 average 2024 price, but I do think a higher price might be possible if the conflicts in the Middle East begin to escalate further and harm production in the region. We already saw the impact OPEC cuts had on the market, similar cuts could cause oil to reach above $100 once again. In Q3 MGY had an average oil selling price of $80.56, giving them quarterly earnings of $81 million, with the expectation that oil makes up roughly 70% of the overall revenues. On an annual basis, this is $244 million, or around $440 - $460 million with gas revenues included. If MGY generates the upper end of that in earnings it will be trading at an FWD p/e of 8.7 with a market cap of $4.14 billion as of the time of writing this. A high-quality asset base means consistent production levels that deserve the same earnings multiple as the sector, that being 10.01, leaving a void of 14.9% needing to be filled.

MGY is also set to report earnings quite soon, next week actually. MGY has a decent history of beating out estimates and posting an EPS surprise, so it's not unlikely the same will happen now. Estimates are for EPS of $0.53, which I think is likely, as commodity prices have remained similar in both Q3 and Q4. This EPS result would mean no growth between quarters, but a drop from a year prior. I will be looking for guidance and how they see their financial position right now, and whether or not it can translate into further dividend raises.

The Value You Get

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The dividend history for the company has been a little all over the place but it seems that finally a quarterly dividend has been established. The two areas that I look at when assessing the value that investors get are immediate value like dividends and buybacks. It's the percentage that gets returned to investors. MGY has since 2018 agreed around 23% of operating cash flows being used for buybacks. The vast majority of this is in the last 3 years, with $297 million in 2021, $352 million in 2022 and $212 million TTM. I don't think 2024 will be any different and expecting around $200 million in buybacks seems within the realm of possibility. This would bring down the outstanding shares by roughly 5% given the market cap of $4.14 billion. A dividend yield of 2.4% brings the total immediate value for shareholders right now to 7.4%.

Price Target

In the valuation segment, I concluded that MGY makes sense to value fairly around 9.5 - 10.5. On the midpoint, it would leave an upside of 14.9% for the stock price, and 22.3% when we account for the immediate value as well, that being 7.4%. At 10x earnings and FY2024 EPS estimates of $2.43 a target price of $24.33 is reached. Short-term pessimism and divesting from the energy sector have meant a lot of companies are left on a discount, MGY being one of those now.

The Bear Thesis

The bear thesis for MGY revolves around volatile markets for oil and gas. 2023 was eventful for the industry as OPEC cuts and actions by the group made headlines constantly. The impact they have on global oil prices can't be understated. But the impact that US oil production has on global oil prices I think was surprising. This meant stable oil prices and not the price increase expected by OPEC. For MGY it meant YoY earnings decreased, and a secular downtrend for the industry. The risk in 2024 is lower oil prices than 2023 which would bring about more pessimism for companies such as MGY, and likely lead to more short-term pain for investors.

State Of The Company

Balance Sheet MGY (Seeking Alpha)

On the balance sheet, MGY has focused on running a deleveraged business model, with a big portion of assets being in cash, and a small amount of debt. Cash is $618 million and total debt is $392 million, bringing about a ratio of 0.63. The current ratio is 2.65 meaning that MGY is operating with low leverage but also with quite a lot of liquid assets too. Assessing the balance sheet I concluded that risk is low and no significant improvement is necessary. MGY has diverted around 20% of its operating cash flow for cash build-ups and to better its financial position. That 20% also includes dividends which was $85.5 million TTM. Since 2020 cash has increased at a CAGR of 73%. I would assume this will slow down somewhat for the next couple of years. Worth mentioning is that investors should be looking for MGY to make efficient use of this cash as well in the medium term, that being either purchasing of assets or acres or a complete acquisition of another energy company in the same area MGY operates in or in a new one to gauge new markets and establish a foothold.

Investment Conclusion

MGY is an oil and gas company that has become a Texas energy pure play following the merger in 2018. The asset base remains of high quality and a clear strategy of returning value to shareholders has been established. The price is discounted compared to the sector and the secular downtrend is creating a lot of deals in the market, one of them being MGY. I am assessing MGY as a buy with a price target of $24.33 for FY2024, representing a 21.7% upside.