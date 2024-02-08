Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment

Disney (DIS) earnings call: ESPN's digital moves, the return of buybacks. (00:25) Synopsys (SNPS) said to begin sale of software integrity business, could be valued at $3B plus. (01:48) PayPal (PYPL) Q4 earnings beat, but active accounts slip; guidance disappoints. (03:00)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Disney’s earnings report showed a profit boost spurred by significant cost-cutting moves alongside flat revenues.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 7% premarket.

In addition to the venture with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery that would bring Disney's sports networks into a streaming bundle, CEO Bob Iger said on the conference call that a long-awaited direct-to-consumer stand-alone version of ESPN would be arriving in the fall of 2025.

This means there will be at least two ways for consumers to get ESPN without a cable bundle, which isn't the case today. Iger promises that it will be a "highly interactive" destination.

"Not only will consumers be able to stream their favorite live games and studio programming, they'll also have access to engage in digital integrations like ESPNBet and fantasy sports, ecommerce features and a deep array of sports stats -- all of which we know will be incredibly compelling to younger sports fans in particular; they will also have very robust personalization features," he said.

Disney also secured exclusive rights to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour starting March 15. The film will be uncut, featuring songs and content that weren't in the theatrical version nor the digital-purchase version, Iger said.

The board declared that its next semiannual dividend, coming in July, will be 50% higher than the January dividend, he said. And the board has authorized the company to start buying back shares for the first time since fiscal 2018.

U.S. chip designer Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is reportedly gearing up to start a sale process for its software integrity business.

According to Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter Synopsys (SNPS) is working with an adviser to gauge buyer interest in the division, and the business could be valued at $3B or more.

The move by the company comes after it agreed last month to buy engineering software firm Ansys (ANSS) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $35B.

Synopsys (SNPS) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

According to the report, the unit is likely to attract private equity firms. Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that the talks will lead to a transaction.

In our earnings watch for today, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results today after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+34.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (+9.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Now an update on our earnings watch from Wednesday. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is down 9% premarket after the company's 2024 guidance indicated earnings won't rise to the level that Wall Street was expecting.

Q4 results came in stronger than expected as total payment volume and transactions per active account increased. However, the number of total active accounts continued to slip.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.48, topped the $1.36 consensus. Q4 revenue of $8.03B, exceeding the $7.87B consensus.

PayPal (PYPL) guided for 2024 adjusted EPS of ~$5.10, in line with 2023 and less than the average analyst estimate of $5.53. It sees Q1 adjusted EPS growth in mid-single digits from $1.17 in the year-ago period, implying ~$1.23, compared with the $1.26 consensus.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Chief Executive Officer Jon Congleton will be participating in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities Biotechnology Conference.

6:15 p.m. F5 (FFIV) will host a strategy and product session for investors and financial analysts in connection with F5’s premier application security and delivery conference, AppWorld 2024.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) added 0.95%, while the Dow (DJI) advanced 0.40%.

The S&P 500 (SP500) climbed 0.82%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine ended in the green.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is down 0.04%, the S & P 500 is down 0.06% and the Nasdaq is flat. Crude oil is up 0.8% at more than $74 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 4.5% at less than $45,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is up 0.08%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is up 22% premarket after beating expectations in FQ3 results and raising the FY2024 earnings outlook.

