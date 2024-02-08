Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

GMO is an investment firm I respect very much, because its founder, Jeremy Grantham, has always been a rational thinker when others chase the latest fad and fashion. However, historically, GMO's investment products have not been available to the average investor, as the firm tends to focus on high net worth and institutional investors.

Fortunately, GMO recently launched the GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY), which is based on the highly successful GMO Quality Fund. Historically, the Quality Fund has been able to deliver strong returns by focusing on high quality companies that can generate high returns on capital.

Unfortunately, even high quality companies have been lagging the S&P 500 Index, as index performance has been dominated by a few mega-cap companies. Until this dynamic changes, investors in the QLTY ETF may have to be patient and accept underperformance in exchange for sleeping better at night, knowing they are investing with some of the best value investors available. I rate the QLTY ETF a hold for now.

Fund Overview

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is a newly launched active exchange traded fund ("ETF") managed by GMO LLC. The QLTY fund uses a blend of quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify 'quality companies' that can generate high and sustainable returns on capital.

Since the QLTY ETF was only launched in November 2023, it only has $49 million in assets as of December 31, 2023 and charges a 0.50% expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - QLTY ETF overview (gmo.com)

Who Is GMO?

For those not familiar with the firm, GMO stands for Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo, the last names of its founders, although only Jeremy Grantham is still actively involved the business as a Long-Term Investment Strategist.

GMO is known for being a conservative, value-oriented investment manager that was managing $155 billion for investors at its peak. GMO's main strategy is to use quantitative models to market bets on asset prices that deviate from their historical means, as Mr. Grantham's main investment philosophy is that all assets will eventually revert to their historical mean. As a result, GMO and Mr. Grantham are often quoted in the media warning investors of market bubbles and overvaluations when markets get frothy.

However, GMO's conservative investment approach have also caused it to lose client assets in recent years, as it has mostly sat out while equity markets made new highs.

QLTY Modeled On Quality Fund

Despite Mr. Grantham's overall cautiousness, readers should note that the entire firm is not bearish / contrarian all the time. In fact, there are several strategies and funds that have done well over the long term. One of these strategies is the Quality Fund (GQETX), on which the QLTY ETF is based upon.

The QLTY ETF is managed by industry veterans Tom Hancock, Ty Cobb, and Anthony Hene, the head and portfolio managers in GMO's Quality Strategies respectively with almost 90 years of combined industry experience (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - QLTY ETF managed by industry veterans (QLTY factsheet)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 3 shows the overall portfolio characteristics of the QLTY ETF. QLTY is a fairly concentrated fund, with only 35 holdings. Relative to its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, the QLTY portfolio has roughly the same P/E valuation (23.1x vs. 22.5x), but significantly higher ROE, at 28.2% vs. 24.2%.

Figure 3 - QLTY portfolio overview (QLTY factsheet)

Figure 4 shows QLTY's sector allocation. The fund's largest sector weights are in Information Technology (33.7% vs. 28.9% for the S&P 500), Health Care (26.1% vs. 12.6%), and Consumer Discretionary (9.8% vs. 10.9%). The QLTY ETF has large underweights in Financials (7.7% vs. 13.0%) and Industrials (5.6% vs. 8.8%). The QLTY ETF also has no allocation to Materials, Real Estate, and Utility companies.

Figure 4 - QLTY sector allocation (QLTY factsheet)

Returns

The QLTY ETF was only incepted on November 13, 2023, so it may be too early to analyze the fund's returns. However, as we mentioned above, the QLTY ETF is modeled after the Quality Fund ("GQETX") mutual fund, which has been in operation since 2004.

Figure 5 shows GQETX's historical returns, which may give us a guide on how the Quality strategy performed. Overall, GQETX has performed very well, returning 9.7%/12.8%/11.1%/13.6% over the trailing 3/5/10/15 year to January 31, 2024.

Figure 5 - QLTY historical returns (morningstar.com)

In fact, the GQETX is ranked as a top quartile fund against over 1,000 peer funds in the competitive Large Blend category on Morningstar.

However, even though GQETX has superb historical performance, the GQETX has lagged the S&P 500, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which has returned 10.9%/14.1%/12.5%/14.7% over the same timeframes (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

Tough To Beat S&P 500

Simply put, the S&P 500 is a tough index to beat, especially when S&P 500 returns have been driven by the 'Magnificent 7' stocks in the past few quarters. Any manager who was remotely underweight the Magnificent 7 would have underperformed in 2023.

For QLTY, although the Quality strategy held some members of the Magnificent 7 like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple, it did not hold all the members nor the same weigh as the S&P 500 Index (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - QLTY top 10 holdings (QLTY factsheet)

This has led the GQETX to return only 22.3% (Figure 8) in 2023 compared to 26.1% for the SPY ETF (Figure 9).

Figure 8 - QLTY annual performance (morningstar.com) Figure 9 - SPY annual performance (morningstar.com)

So far, despite my 2024 prediction that small caps and the rest of the S&P 500 should play catch up to the mega-caps in a 'soft landing' scenario, the opposite seems to be happening, as the 'Fantastic Four' (Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia) have contributed 2.7% of the S&P 500's 3.9% YTD gains (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - YTD market returns have been even more narrow (koyfin.com)

However, for investors uncomfortable with the valuations on some of these mega-cap stocks like Nvidia, trading at an absurd 29x Fwd EV/Sales, an allocation to high quality companies at decent valuations may help them sleep better at night.

Conclusion

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF is a newly launched active ETF modeled after GMO's Quality Fund that has delivered strong historical performance by focusing on high quality companies that generate high returns on capital.

However, despite high returns, the GMO Quality Fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index, as mega-cap stocks have been dominating index performance in recent quarters. Until this dynamic changes, investors may have to be patient and accept underperformance in exchange for sleeping better at night by not owning grossly overvalued stocks like Nvidia and Tesla.

For now, I recommend investors place the QLTY on their watchlist to confirm QLTY performs the same as GMO's Quality Fund and also to wait for market conditions to improve for non mega-cap stocks. I rate the QLTY ETF a hold.