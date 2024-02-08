Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lumen Technologies: A Hold After Strong Q4 2023 Earnings

Chris Lau
Summary

  • Lumen Technologies stock gained 7.41% after posting Q4 results, despite a decline in revenue.
  • The company extended debt maturities, injecting $1.325 billion in net new financing and showing bondholders' confidence in Lumen's business.
  • Lumen aims to grow its public sector segment, increase market share, and expand its fiber network by over 500,000 locations.
When Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) posted its fourth quarter results, the stock gained 7.41% on the day. Markets reacted positively to the company's non-GAAP earnings amid its revenue decline.

Do the results suggest that Lumen will

Chris Lau
Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Comments

e
enron-hubbard
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments
<< the CEO said that two large legacy telecom companies posted revenue declines in the wireless segment of around 8% to 10%. >>

I believe you mean "wireline".
