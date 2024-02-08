SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

When Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) posted its fourth quarter results, the stock gained 7.41% on the day. Markets reacted positively to the company's non-GAAP earnings amid its revenue decline.

Do the results suggest that Lumen will break out of its penny stock status? The stock traded below $2.00 since last July 2023 and failed to trade above that since then. Before that, the stock collapsed from $6.00 at the start of last year. Bears hold a hefty bet against the stock with a 13.76% short interest.

Q4/2023 Results

Lumen earned $0.08 in non-GAAP earnings per share. Revenue fell by 7.4% year-on-year to $3.52 billion. In its non-GAAP cash flow reconciliation, the $938 million in cash tax payments in Q2/2023 is the biggest item. In the adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP reconciliation, I bolded the most significant items. Depreciation and amortization expenses fell to $751 million, as did goodwill impairment to $1.9 billion. Severance costs increased from $10 million last year to $53 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliation (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions) 4Q23 4Q22 Net loss $ (1,995) -3,069 Income tax (benefit) expense -147 -113 Total other expense (income), net 366 -102 Depreciation and amortization expense 751 796 Stock-based compensation expense 13 27 Goodwill impairment 1,900 3,271 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 888 810 Add back: Severance 53 10 Click to enlarge

On the conference call, Chief Executive Officer Kate Johnson highlighted the balance sheet improvements. It extended its debt maturities with many of its creditors to 2029 and beyond. This will inject $1.325 billion in net new financing, supporting its operations. The re-financing indicates the bondholder's willingness to invest in Lumen's business.

Judged by its stock price performance, shareholders are less thrilled. Still, the CEO said that two large legacy telecom companies posted revenue declines in the wireless segment of around 8% to 10%. By comparison, Lumen's business in that space fell by 3.5% Y/Y. To outpace the competition, the firm touted the prospects in today's digital economy on hybrid, multi-cloud, or edge computing. GenAI businesses, for example, require fiber networks for digital services. They need low latency, fast data speeds, and large capacity to support their services in a secure environment.

Opportunity

Lumen wants to continue growing its public sector segment, which grew in the double-digit percentage Q/Q and Y/Y in the fourth quarter. In addition to achieving higher productivity, the company increased its sales force by 15%.

The CEO touted business wins in the Large Enterprise segment. For example, companies like Uber (UBER) chose Lumen's 400-gig wave service. UBER stock traded above its 52-week high on Feb. 7 after posting results that beat earnings and revenue expectations.

The firm has ambitious goals for increasing its market share in the mass markets. It is deploying capital in such markets that widen its market reach thereby driving fiber market penetration. The company has a target of growing its fiber network by more than 500,000 locations. To accelerate its revenue growth, it will need its sales and marketing staff to exceed expectations.

Guidance

Lumen issued the following guidance shown in the table below.

Metric Outlook Adjusted EBITDA $4.1 to $4.3 billion Free Cash Flow $100 to $300 million Net Cash Interest $1.25 to $1.35 billion Capital Expenditures $2.7 to $2.9 billion Click to enlarge

Capital expenditure is up to $2.9 billion yet the firm still expects free cash flow of between $100 million to $300 million in 2024. The figure includes a $700 million tax refund it received in the first quarter of this year.

Its special items include costs to third parties related to supporting transition supports for its divestitures.

Although LUMN stock rose after the report, investors are cautious about the uneven operating expenses. Revenue from sales to the Public Sector is growing but OpEx will fluctuate every quarter. Investors will need to wait for the full-year impact before they may see that cost-savings are paying off.

Below, Lumen stock rallied ahead of the earnings report:

Seeking Alpha

Chances are good that Lumen will achieve the $300 million to $400 million in FCF this year. It already incurred various one-time expenses and special charges related to its debt refinancing.

Risks

Lumen's wholesale revenue decline could worsen this year. In the quarter, it fell by 11.2% Y/Y after it negotiated with other carriers. Furthermore, Harvest products accounted for around 39% of its wholesale revenue. The 15.9% Y/Y drop accounts for most of the wholesale revenue drop. Lumen said on the call that its Harvest product revenue will likely keep falling over time. CFO Chris Stansbury said it "will likely continue to decline over time and is an area we will continue to manage for cash."

LUMN stock has neither a strong rating nor factor grades to suggest the stock rally continues. It scores well only on valuation, with a grade of A+. Readers should note that this grade is the same as six months ago:

Seeking Alpha

Below, Lumen scores an A on almost every valuation metric. It does not offer a dividend. Income investors could buy T-Mobile (TMUS), AT&T (T), or Verizon (VZ) instead.

Seeking Alpha

Lumen's peers include

Liberty Latin America (LILA), EchoStar (SATS), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Anterix (ATEX), and Bandwidth (BAND). All of these firms are break-even at best in the last six months:

Seeking Alpha

Your Takeaway

Lumen remains an unloved stock that failed to attract investors. It needs to invest heavily in capital to grow its business. Fortunately, the company has no plans to sell its assets at a discount or to split its businesses. That would disrupt its transformation plans.

So long as Lumen spends carefully to grow its sales staff, and improve customer service levels and the quality of its product, its business will grow slowly.

After the earnings report, Lumen gets a Hold rating.