After the sale of Markel in the fall, we used the proceeds to buy a 2% position in Align Technology in November. With Align Technology, our basis is just below $190 and it finished the year at $274, for a very productive seven weeks of ownership.

I have been following Align off-and-on for more than a decade without making a meaningful amount of money for clients for doing so. Until now. Align is the inventor of Invisalign clear aligners, which allow orthodontists and dentists to straighten teeth without using wires and brackets. Millions of adults worldwide have opted to straighten their teeth with clear aligners. Increasingly, orthodontists can achieve the same results for teens using aligners as with braces.

This is important because the market for adults who'd like a better smile is large-but-discretionary. A 40-year-old who has lived with crooked teeth for years can defer a $6,000 procedure indefinitely. On the other hand, many parents feel responsible for their children's orthodontia and, as a result, some 15 million kids around the world get braces each year, including roughly 3.5 million in the US.

In the US, Align has a roughly 15% share of the teen orthodontia market, but our work suggests leading- edge orthodontists are putting 40%-50% of their teen patients into aligners, with this market share moving only in one direction. Importantly, teens often ask for Invisalign by name.

Mr. Market alternates between exuberance at the prospect of Align replacing the global market for wires and brackets and anxiety at the prospect of new entrants copying the technology and commoditizing the price point. After all, there are no recognizable brand names for wires and brackets. As a result, in the past three years the stock has traded as high as $700 and as low as $170.

As mentioned, I've been paying attention for some time and do not believe a strong second player is emerging. A lot of money has been lost, in fact, trying to compete with Align by introducing lower price points. Align has lost some patent protections in recent years, spurring a flood of capital into the market and a modest loss of market share. But Align still holds hundreds of US patents and spends more on aligner Research & Development than all of its competitors combined. It has brand recognition with patients who ask for Invisalign by name and credibility with dentists and orthodontists whose professional reputations rely on achieving good results.

I think we bought a market leader at a discount to its intrinsic value.

