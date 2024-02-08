highdog

A Hold rating on EMX Royalty Corporation

This analysis suggests a Hold rating on EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) (TSXV:EMX:CA) stock. This stock is a Vancouver, Canada-based precious, base, and battery metals royalty company. The company does not produce metals and therefore does not incur the costs normally incurred by mining and exploration companies. It enjoys rights such as certain percentages of revenue, income, or production derived from the operation of metal properties.

EMX Royalty Corporation currently receives six production royalties from the exploitation of precious and base metal mines in Serbia, Turkey, Chile, and Nevada.

Source: EMX Royalty Corporation / Q3 2023 Earnings Report

The situation from the last Quarter

Driven by an increase in the price of the metal (+12.3% YoY to $1,949.30/oz., +8.6% YoY to $3.7965/lb, in Q3-2023) these assets grew well, leading to a positive bottom-line shift to net income of $2.443 million in Q3-2023 from a loss of $12,878 in Q3-2022. On an adjusted basis, third-quarter 2023 revenue and other income were $14.53 million, increasing 56% year-over-year, including $1.6 million from royalty interests at the Caserones mine in Chile.

Caserones’ property is owned 51% by Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCPK:LUNMF) (LUN:CA) and 49% by JX Metals Corporation. Lundin stated that Caserones copper production was 139,520 tonnes in 2023, and reflecting the lower grade profile of its next operations the output is now expected to be 120,000-130,000 tonnes in 2024; and 125,000-135,000 tonnes in 2025 and 2026.

In the third quarter of 2023, the royalty revenue portfolio included approximately $6.7 million in royalty revenue from the Timok (copper/gold underground mining) royalty property, which is owned by Zijin Mining Group Ltd. However, this included $4.8 million in previous royalty revenue for 2021 and 2022, as the updated agreement with Zijin Mining was restored in September 2023.

In addition, a royalty income of $1.96 million came from the exploitation of the oxide gold deposit in the Gediktepe gold/silver/copper, lead, and zinc open pit mine with Lidya Madencilik San. ve Tic. AS. - the owner of the facility - who is now involved in the economic feasibility study for the construction of the underlying polymetallic sulfide deposit.

The Leeville underground mine, 31 km northwest of Carlin, Nevada, USA, generated revenue for EMX in the form of royalty production of 403 ounces of gold valued at approximately US$773,000. The mine is owned by Newmont Corporation (NEM), with a 38.5% stake, and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX:CA), the mine operator, with a 61.5% stake.

EMX received a royalty of US$568,000 from the Balya property in Turkey as a result of the production ramp-up at Balya North in the second and third quarters of 2023 and the underground Pb-Zn lead and zinc resources mined south of the village of Balya.

EMX received $193,000 from the Gold Bar South gold/silver mine, 46 km northwest of Eureka, Nevada, USA, as royalty revenue, which was received as total consideration as it related not only to production in the third quarter of 2023 but also to production in the first and second quarters of 2023.

EMX also received cash payments of $104,000 in the third quarter of 2023 from mineral partnership agreements relating to the development of the Jean Lake property in Manitoba, Canada, and the Ear Falls property in Ontario, Canada.

Commodity Market Volatility Is an Ally

EMX Royalty Corporation's shares are exposed to the volatility of the metals markets, particularly gold and copper, the company's primary source of profits. This security provides an alternative to investing in physical metals, which would otherwise require capital not normally available to retail investors while providing the opportunity to benefit from the cyclical nature of gold and copper prices.

As the stock price has developed positively over the past 5 years, it may generally make sense to hold the shares of EMX Royalty Corporation in the portfolio in the medium to long term. Returns have been 25-30% over the past 5 years (or 6% per year, slightly below the fixed rate of long-term US Treasuries).

But while the latter class of securities carries almost no risk because they are guaranteed by the U.S. government (the world's largest economy), investing in EMX Royalty Corporation always involves a risk of loss or a sharp reduction in the value of capital. This risk is being felt by investors more than ever in an extremely uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment and is signaled by the increase in the interest rate on US federal deposits.

EMX Royalty implies a risk that should not be underestimated: The concern is not about the way management rotates financial resources, which gives the impression that it is dynamic enough to achieve portfolio renewal through the generation of new royalties, but rather about the concentration of income-generating assets in countries with sluggish bureaucracy.

EMX's portfolio is less focused on Canada, where it takes a maximum of two to three years to obtain the various licenses, while the company is pinning its growth hopes primarily on the US, South America, and Northern Europe. As for the release of the various mining concessions, an average of 7 years in the US may seem scary, but even Scandinavia, where deposits of electrification metals and rare earths are located, does not seem to be the brightest bulb in the box in this regard.

This risk must be adequately compensated. The investor cannot settle for 5-6% per year, but by taking advantage of the cyclical nature of the stock, he can achieve good capital gains and try to match the Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLB) 5-year return of +55.71%, or the benchmark for US-listed stocks in the materials sector, including EMX Royalty.

Source: Seeking Alpha

More about Risk: the Financial Situation

In the third quarter of 2023, operating activities delivered a cash flow of $9.27 million, almost 2.5 times year-over-year, but primarily due to the recovery of agreements and prior payments, and allocated $4.8 million to acquisition royalties and production costs. To continue to close additional royalty deals and replace partner properties with new royalty-generating projects, EMX relies on this financial condition: approx. $34.3 million (88% cash and short-term investments and 12% long-term investments). The company has made investments through the use of external capital as well. This loan amount is due to be repaid for nearly $42 million and currently incurs an annual net interest expense of approximately $5.1 million. The latter should be covered by the operating profit, but this is currently not the case, as the operating profit is still negative at $2.1 million.

Including invested amounts from shareholders, the total capital invested in the EMX Royalty business is approx. $157.4 million (= total common equity of $118.7 million plus long-term debt of $38.7 million). This investment generated negative operating income, including interest expense and tax areas, of approximately -$5.1 million for the trailing 12 months through the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a return on invested capital of -3.2% (= -$5.1 million / $157.4 million).

The total invested capital implies the sustainment of a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) calculated as follows:

[Market value of EMX Royalty’s equity / (Market value of EMX Royalty’s equity + Market value of the EMX Royalty’s debt)] x Cost of EMX Royalty’s equity = [$163.11 million or CA$219.98 million (US$151.46 million) / ($163.11 million or CA$219.98 million + $42 million)] x 17.36%.

Cost of equity = Risk-Free Rate of Return + Beta × (Market Rate of Return – Risk-Free Rate of Return): 5.22% + 0.82 × (20.03-5.22) = 17.36%.

Market return is the S&P500's 52-week change of 20.03%. The risk-free rate is 5.22% of the 3-month Treasury bill rate (I:3MTBRNK) as of February 5, 2024. The latter is risk-free as the debt security is backed by the Treasury Department. Additionally, EMX's 24-month market beta of 0.82 is the beta in the above formula (the ratio is the same for both EMX and EMX:CA stocks).

[Market value of the EMX Royalty’s debt / (Market value of EMX Royalty’s equity + Market value of the EMX Royalty’s debt)] x cost of debt x (1-corporate tax rate) = [$42 million / ($163.11 million or CA$219.98 million + $42 million)] x 13.2% x (1 – 0.156).

A debt cost rate of 13.2% is calculated as a trailing 12-month interest expense of $5.1 million divided by (most sensitive to interest rate changes part of) Long-term debt of $38.7 million.

The corporate tax rate of 15.6% (or 0.156) is calculated as the median of the last 5 years from the income statement of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) (FNV:CA). As a popular gold-focused royalty and streaming Canadian company in America and internationally, the information about its stock acts as a reliable benchmark.

The first part of the WACC formula through Cost of equity yields 13.80% for EMX shares and 13.60% for EMX:CA shares.

The second part of the WACC formula through (1 minus corporate tax rate) yields 2.28% for EMX shares and 2.42% for EMX:CA shares.

By combining the first and second parts of the formula, the WACC is 16.08% for EMX shares and 16.02% for EMX:CA shares.

Today, EMX Royalty's weighted average cost of capital is 16.08% for EMX shares and 16.02% for EMX:CA shares. EMX Royalty's return on invested capital is -3.2%. It will destroy value as it grows, implying a significant investment risk unless the company materializes additional revenue from royalty projects.

Advances in the Portfolio: Considerations

Apart from the 50:50 joint venture acquisition agreement for new royalties with Franco-Nevada, whose financial strength (Altman Z-Score of 76.54; zero debt balance with $1.30 billion in cash) increases the chances of growth, the rest of the portfolio continues to advance in mining jurisdictions, which, as shown above, entails long approval periods and this aspect, combined with the need to enrich the portfolio with new royalties, does not contribute to risk mitigation.

It is somewhat reassuring that EMX now has 100% control of the Arrieros, Redondo-Veronica, Cerro Blanco, Cerro Buena Aries, and Block 3 anomalous copper, molybdenum, and precious metal properties in the world's largest copper producer, Chile. Also, activities to promote the pre-feasibility study for Diablillo's silver-gold royalty minerals in Argentina are now generating more optimism given the general program of intensive privatization of the economy by the new Argentine President Javier Milei. It may also be encouraging that 33.3% of EMX's potential to receive recurring revenue and management fee payments from 39 partnership projects in the Western United States is currently being driven by exploration and property expansion.

But elsewhere, activities are being conducted in jurisdictions with long bureaucratic deadlines: a) in Arizona, where EMX royalties are contingent on exploration at the Peake of the Hermosa project and on updating copper mineral resource estimates at Parks-Sayler; b) in Northern Europe, where the battery metal project portfolio across 37 partnerships recently included the Bamble and Flåt battery metal projects in Norway and the Njuggträskliden and Mjövattnet battery metal projects in Sweden.

The situation does not appear to be better in Australia, where a tightening of regulations means it now takes at least three years at best to get permission to operate a mine, prompting Australian investors to leave the country in search of something less strict legislation around the world. In Australia's Queensland region, EMX has a 2.5% NSR royalty Copperhole Creek Project currently being drilled by partners. Drilling is also underway for Queensland Gold and the three EMX royalty properties of Yarrol, Mt Steadman and Koonenberry.

EMX has several potential royalties in Morocco targeting various types of mineralization through exploration, and EMX is also exploring opportunities in the Balkans.

Sprott Inc.'s 2023 Mining Risk Heat Map assigns Morocco a high risk, likely due to geophysical factors such as the horrific, shallow magnitude 6.8 earthquake in early September 2023. A large mobilization across Europe and North America supported affected populations and communities. As for other potential risk factors, such as compliance with local regulations, analysis of the portfolios of other foreign operators shows that the Moroccan government appears to have recently become friendlier when it comes to issuing mining permits.

As for projects in the Western Balkans, North American companies appear to have little presence in the region, where Asian, especially Chinese, investors are quickly gaining ground in an environment dominated by Europe and especially Germany, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said at a World Economic Conference Forum debate in Davos last January.

High Risk/High Reward: What Volatility Can Do

EMX Royalty sees the share price as positively correlated both to the price of gold, from which approximately 50% of the royalty income is derived, and to the price of copper, from which approximately 40-45% of income is derived. So regardless of returns, which as the chart indicates can also be very different between securities, EMX Royalty shares and metals are generally characterized by market sentiments that converge that is, if the market is bullish (bearish) on gold or copper, it will most likely also be bullish (bearish) for EMX Royalty shares on both North American exchanges.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This type of relationship could be used to the advantage of retail investors as early as 2024: If, as predicted, total investment demand strengthens as a hedging strategy against uncertainty due to the looming economic recession, the subsequent rise in gold prices may also result in a sharp rise in EMX Royalty Corp shares.

While this analysis does not currently see the prospect of a much higher price than the current one for copper, as the Fed's monetary policy stance coupled with increased core inflation will continue to weigh on copper consumption in the near term, there is a chance for gold instead, because the deterioration in macroeconomic conditions will strengthen the precious metal's safe-haven properties.

Trading Economics analysts see the troy ounce of gold rising as this is expected to hit $2,131.46 in 12 months, while the price is currently at $2,039/oz. For copper, analysts expect the price to decline over the remainder of 2024: to $3.59/lb in 12 months' time from $3.78/lb at the time of this writing.

In addition to the positive correlation, the retail investor can benefit from a gold beta of 0.90 for EMX:CA or 1.1 for EMX, meaning EMX Royalty should benefit significantly if gold triggers a turbo boom amid recession fears.

A coefficient of determination of 20% (the price of gold determines 20% of the changes in EMX Royalty's share price) is acceptable but carries a significant risk that the stock will not increase, as other factors can intervene, including the volatility of the copper market, and prevent the bull market for EMX and EMX:CA stocks. However, the following graph greatly mitigates this risk factor.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EMX Royalty Corporation shares made a strong comeback, reaching all-time highs between 2020 and 2021, and they delivered very interesting gains in mid-2023. During these two sub-periods, investing in gold bullion was widely touted as a remedy to protect portfolios against the risk of devaluation and uncertainty resulting from a) the outbreak of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus in mid-March 2020; b) the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) and First Republic Bank (OTC:FRCB) in March 2023, which prompted a sharp, swift response from regulators to prevent a potential global contagion.

Therefore, in line with what has already happened in the past, it cannot be ruled out that the same dynamics will take place in 2024 should the business cycle enters a recessionary phase: The negative cycle for the economy is predicted by the economists of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) and anticipated by the following 3 economic indicators:

a) The economic recession is predicted by Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey's inverted yield curve for the spread between 10-year and 3-month US government bonds: currently a 10-year yield of 4.098% versus a 3-month yield of 5.383%. The rationale is this: a shorter term implies a lower risk that the borrower will default, and returns may therefore be lower than on loans with longer terms. When relationships change, the short-term future is considered riskier and extremely uncertain than in calm times that warn of the coming of difficult times for the economy.

b) The recession is also signaled by the following indicator, which tells us that with the postponement of the first rate cut by the Fed, the Fed's real interest rate moves up and reaches an elevated level, which in the past has often been associated with subsequent economic downturn or recession.

Source: Deutsche Bank Securities via Matthew Luzzetti - reported by Yahoo Finance

c) For many market participants, the labor market still appears resilient, but a key factor - average working hours - has fallen, and economists believe that given what has happened so far, this trend should be a cause for concern for the economy, as it could be possible to show changes in employment trends. Lakshman Achuthan, co-founder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute says hours worked have declined in a manner typical of a recession.

Source: Trading Economics

Considering the above, EMX Royalty Corporation shares are worth buying, but as this is still not considered the right time to do so the action should be postponed. This analysis assumes that a lot will happen in the meantime before stocks are affected by the rise in the gold price.

The Outlook for the Stocks

Due to uncertainty surrounding the start of the Fed's rate cut policy, share prices are expected to drift aimlessly into neutral territory as higher interest rates do not bode well for gold, while rate cuts hope favors the yellow metal over fixed income. The gradual decline in expectations for the first cut (from a 64% probability last month to 20.5% currently) contrasts with markets enthusiastically anticipating the first cut in the March session, keeping the market, and also EMX Royalty Corporation shares, in limbo for a while. In the wake of the first interest rate cut (maybe in May 2024), the shares could recover somewhat, but not to such a significant extent, since the change in monetary policy has already been sufficiently taken into account in the markets. After all, how long is the narrative that the Fed will start cutting interest rates trying to affect the market? At least since the end of 2023.

After that, the share price is likely to see another significant decline as a slowdown in the US economy becomes a certainty, albeit unexpected for most as the soft-landing thesis persists to support people’s morale during spending activities. Initially, the shares of EMX Royalty Corporation will be involved in the market panic, and the shares will not be associated with safe-haven gold but blended with all other US-listed stocks in the market. In line with a 24-month market beta of 0.82, headwinds will cause stocks to form lower entry points, allowing for a further cushion of the risk highlighted in this analysis.

Shares of EMX Royalty Corporation: under the symbol EMX the shares traded at $1.45 per unit for a market cap of $162.05 million, and under the symbol EMX:CA shares traded at CA$1.96 for a market cap of CA$219.42 million, as of this writing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EMX the shares fluctuated between a lower bound of $1.41 and a higher bound of $2.20, and EMX:CA shares fluctuated between a lower bound of CA$1.91 and a higher bound of CA$2.97.

The stock doesn’t pay dividends.

Stocks are below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages. The 14-day relative strength indicator suggests that stocks are near oversold levels and therefore there is little scope for a significant decline. These levels, however, do not preclude the possibility of profiting from a lower share price when it's time to develop a proper strategy and sharpen the weapons before the expected strong uptrend in gold prices occurs. The previous section presented the different phases that the share price is seen to go through, with the retail investor strictly sticking to the “Hold” rating for the time being: 1) sideways, 2) slight recovery, 3) further downtrend towards lower levels; 4) before the bullish sentiment around gold.

Conclusion

In 2023, EMX Royalty Corporation's sales and other income will continue to be driven by Leeville and Gold Bar South in Nevada, Gediktepe and Balya in Turkey, and Timok in Serbia, and Caserones in Chile.

The stock currently has risks such as a setback or slowdown in the growth of royalties in the portfolio, which are instead needed as soon as possible to turn EMX Royalty into a value-creating business.

Now the retail investor can use the volatility of the stock price to reduce the risk while creating the conditions for strong capital gains. If gold experiences a bull market, stocks should rise sharply this year. The shares are low compared to statistical indicators but there’s the potential they will offer even more attractive levels.