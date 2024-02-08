TLTW: Supercharged By High Volume Environment To 19.85% Yield

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) is meant to deliver a return commensurate with holding 20-year bonds and writing calls on these monthly. Selling a call caps the upside of bonds. Government bonds go up as interest rates go down. That means the capital appreciation of bonds rapidly increasing in value, when rates are cut, is cut off here. The fund performs well when bond prices are stable because of the yield AND the calls deteriorating in value as they near expiry and eventually expire. If interest rates go up, the fund loses a bit less money compared to a fund with similar bonds but no call-selling overlay. However, it is still likely to lose a lot of money if rates increase unexpectedly. Currently, the market isn't expecting interest rates to rise further.

So far, this may not sound very interesting, but iShares puts the 12-month yield at 19.85%. Over the past 12-months it has delivered 19.36%. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has a 12-month yield of just 3.46%. This discrepancy arises because there is a lot of volatility in bond markets (consequently, the calls are pricey, and you get a lot of premium for selling them). The market is also pricing in a lot of rate cuts over 2024. If the Fed starts cutting and continues to cut, that's a path where TLT can go up a lot. That upside gets capped at TLTW. Not entirely though because the team writes the calls ~2% out of the money.

The CME FedWatch tool translates rate prices into predictions of interest rates at various points in the future. We're currently still in a place where the market is pricing in 100% chance of easing by December '24:

CME FedWatch tool (CME)

To be honest, I'm not a fan of long bonds. The market appears certain inflation is dealt with, and we can return to easing as usual. The yield curve is inverted, which I don't believe is long-term sustainable either. That doesn't necessarily mean bonds have to go down (i.e., rates up) because the rates on the short-end can come down as well, which would solve that problem as well.

Data by YCharts

However, I think there's a lot to be said for selling volatility on treasuries as it is very high compared to historical volatility and equity volatility.

I've described a similar trade, applying to 10-year bonds, here. TLTW is a convenient product, although it has a significant price tag with a management fee of 0.37%, that accomplishes the same thing with less hassle. The calls get sold for you by professionals who know what they're doing.

The 20-year bond ETF TLT trades at an implied volatility of 15.49%. That's versus a historical volatility of 16.30% over the past 20 days. Volatility in the past 20 days is one of the better predictors of volatility in the near term. Over longer time periods volatility tends to be mean reverting. It doesn't go ever higher, and it doesn't go ever lower. It looks like the implied volatility is cheap, given the historical volatility. However, we just had a window of a Fed decision which is one of the best opportunities for bond markets to go haywire.

To put this in some perspective the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), sometimes considered rate sensitive, trades with an implied volatility of 15.85%. The S&P 500 (SPY) trades at implied volatility of 11.17%. Admittedly, the S&P has traded at lower implied volatility only 10% of the time over the past year. The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury bond ETF (IEF) trades at an implied volatility of 8.23% vs. a 20-day historical of 7.89%. The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) index, that's of a similar duration, trades at an implied volatility of 9%.

It is not clear to me which way bonds are going from here. They could go up, they could go down. The market is implying there will be a big move up (i.e., rates down). I'm more confident that the volatility is on the high end of the range. Being long bonds, with some yield at least, and selling calls seems a very reasonable position to me. Much more sensible than outright long bonds. For now, I think TLTW is a better option than TLT. That won't be the case forever. If implied volatilities come in, presumably as realized volatility dries up, the call selling will deliver much lower returns. This also means the 16% returns won't be achieved, even if bonds remain stable, because future call selling will likely be done at lower levels of volatility. At a lower volatility, I'd reconsider whether it is still worth the increased management expense vs. the simpler TLT fund.