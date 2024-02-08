BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF, OTCQX:SLVYY, SOLB BB & SYENS BB)

We are very excited about a new opportunity in the spin-off of Syensqo (OTC:SYNSY) (OTC:SHBBF) from Solvay, which occurred in December.

The top contributor during the quarter was Solvay (+56.4% +116 bps), the Belgian chemicals conglomerate. We note the performance is overstated as it spun off Syensqo, its specialty chemicals business, which was a slight detractor with -19 basis points. Syensqo was spun-out of Solvay during the quarter at the rather arbitrary price of €90. The spin-off split the legacy Solvay into value and growth units and has created two different investment opportunities. Despite the spin-off-related value realization, we remain invested in both legs since they offer interesting upside.

Solvay is a diversified chemicals group with 160 years of history since its founder invented a synthetic soda ash production process. Prior to the spin-off in December 2023, Solvay was among the world's top ten largest chemical players. The split was orchestrated by its CEO Ms. Kadri, who was appointed in March 2019. She has led a successful turnaround of the business by focusing on efficiencies, free cash flow and balance sheet repair. Under her leadership, Solvay delivered double-digit EBITDA growth and 18 consecutive quarters of positive cash flow. Once the company was in better shape, the board, led by the founding family through their holding company Solvac, decided to realize the sum-of-the-parts value, which was heavily discounted, by splitting into two businesses. The separation of the commoditized from the special chemicals business bundles together units with similar characteristics and strategic priorities allowing for reduced complexity and more focused capital allocation.

The new Solvay will be focused on the essential chemical arena and will be comprised of five business units. Soda ash is the largest unit, accounting for 42% of sales and the majority of earnings. Solvay is considered a global leader in soda ash, a widely used industrial ingredient, used mainly in glass production as well as detergents, electric vehicle batteries and solar panels. Soda ash is considered an attractive cash generator, and the company is present in both naturally occurring soda ash as well as the leading synthetic producer using the Solvay process. The other units of the new Solvay include peroxides, silica, Coatis and Special Chemicals. The peroxides business is considered stable in a relatively consolidated end-industry with Solvay being the largest player. Silica and Coatis businesses are influenced by the supply-demand dynamics in auto tires and phenolic chemicals, respectively. Solvay is a global leader in Silica and a Latin America leader in Coatis. All businesses are considered decent cash generators given strong market shares and well-depreciated asset bases, which require limited capital expenditures. End-market exposure to cyclical industries add some volatility, as do globally traded commodity prices. The new Solvay intends to use its cash to maintain its asset base and reward shareholders primarily through a stable-to-growing dividend.

The newly formed growth-focused specialty chemical company, Syensqo, is divided into two businesses with materials representing 52% of sales and Consumer & Resources 48%. Syensqo produces high-performance polymers, carbon-fiber composite materials and surfactants for a range of stable and growing end-markets such aerospace, autos and electronics with 90% of sales generated from markets where the company holds a top-three position. They are also leaders in Battery Materials, Green Hydrogen, Renewable Materials and Thermoplastic composites. Syensqo is the growth story of the spin-off, hence cash generation will be primarily used to fund growth projects and bolt-on M&A.

Prior to the spin-off, Solvay was trading at a significant discount to the sum-of-parts value and a high free cash flow yield, given its growth outlook. We agreed with the board's assessment that there was a substantial discount to the sum-of-parts value. In fact, Solvay was trading below our assessment of Syensqo alone, hence we were getting legacy Solvay for free. Our initial involvement was targeting that value realization. Post spin-off, the separation into value and growth units has created two different investment profiles and we believe both to still be undervalued, despite substantial value already having been released. At quarter-end, we remained holders of both companies, since we believe they continue to offer an interesting upside, both trading at mid-cycle free cashflow yields of over 10%.

