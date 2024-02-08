Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 7:51 AM ETTIM S.A. (TIMB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.86K Followers

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vicente Ferreira - Head, Investor Relations

Alberto Griselli - Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Viegas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Leonardo Olmos - UBS

Frederico Mendes - Bank of America

Vitor Tomita - Goldman Sachs

Marco Nardini - XP Inc.

Phani Kanumuri - HSBC

David Lopez - New Street Research

Philip Chang - Santander

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to TSA's Earnings Conference for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023. Thank you for joining us. I'm Vicente Ferreira, Head of Investor Relations. Today we'll share our highlights on video and then we'll begin our live Q&A session with our CEO, Alberto Griselli; and our CFO, Andrea Viegas.

Before we can discuss our results, annual guidance, I remind you that management may make and this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. So please refer to the disclaimer on the screen which will also be available in our earnings materials and our investor relation website.

With that we move to our results.

Alberto Griselli

Hi to everyone. I'm Alberto Griselli, CEO of TIM in Brazil. I'm very pleased that 2023 was an outstanding year with great achievements and record high results. As we explained during our Investor Day in November, the Brazilian mobile market is healthier than ever, supporting a more for more strategy. New market dynamics and favorable demand are driving our results to improve across the board. Our service revenues grew in 2023 10.7% year-on-year, totalling more than BRL23 billion. With costs under control, our EBITDA grew more than 14% to reach the highest number in our history, BRL11.7 billion. In this context, our 2023 margin expanded to almost 49%, the highest among the large telco in Brazil and Latin America.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TIMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TIMB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.