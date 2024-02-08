bjdlzx

Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) management has guided to a slower growth year ahead. This is still one of the few companies that I follow that project significant growth while paying a dividend to meet the market demands for shareholder returns. This guidance can change if heavy oil prices strengthen significantly more than the guidance assumes. Like most upstream producers, the capital budget is very dependent upon the commodity pricing throughout the fiscal year. Unlike many United States producers, this company will have reduced activities during the Spring Breakup. That allows management to completely re-evaluate second half plans after Spring Breakup is over.

The dividend is backed by a balance sheet with a good cash balance and no debt. However, that dividend is subject to industry conditions. It is also subject to the main objective of building and selling a company. As I have noted in the past, this management previously sold Raging River to Baytex Energy (BTE) before the pandemic. Shareholders should therefore expect the dividend considerations to be below the main consideration of maximizing company value for a potential sale at the right time in the future.

The Clearwater Play has expanded boundaries as much of the industry has yet to find the furthest reaches of the play. Much of the industry still reports a lot of successful extensions. That probably means this heavy oil play still has a long way to go to reach maximum production.

(Note: This company reports in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Headwater Exploration 2024 Capital Budget And Guidance (Headwater Exploration Corporate Presentation January 2024)

A couple of important things to note before an operations discussion.

First, that C$.10 per share dividend is a rather generous roughly 6% yield on the stock price noted. That will fluctuate by the time the article gets published. But a yield that high with a debt free balance sheet and a big cash balance is not all that common.

Secondly, the guided cash flow is roughly one-fifth of the market value of the stock. For a company growing production 11%, that again is a very low ratio. Generally, market value of ten times cash flow would be a more appropriate measure for a company able to grow production while paying a dividend.

That means this stock price has some upside potential as the industry slowly returns to historical valuation levels. Oil and gas is known for outperforming a choppy market as well as any possible downturn. These stocks remain historically cheap.

Still A Buyers' Market

Similarly, the buyers' market in oil and gas properties still prevails despite strengthening prices. Canada, however, has very cheap acreage costs and a lot of acreage available. Therefore, the consolidation that has swept the United States is taking a different form in Canada with growth strategies similar to what is happening here.

Acreage cost is still a cost to produce the oil. In the United States, companies were willing to pay as much as $60K an acre for good Permian acreage. But Canada has a lot of unclaimed good acreage. Therefore, the prices are a small fraction of the prices in the United States. This has led to more growth strategies in Canada as a major production cost does not exist in Canada.

Trans Mountain Expansion Project

The last consideration is that the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project in Canada faces some recent delays. But the completion is still estimated "soon". The completion of that project is expected to narrow the discount between the heavy oil produced by this company and the light oil benchmark. That could well make the heavy oil produced here more profitable in the future while lowering the breakeven point for these wells (as expressed) in terms of a WTI price.

One of the big fears for heavy oil producers has long been the widening discount between the heavy oil sold and the light oil WTI or even Brent pricing (depending upon how you want to look at this issue). This tends to happen during times of weak pricing. That leads to shut-in production to prevent negative cash flow. It also means that heavy oil producers need a sizable cash balance to get through a downturn or they need another source of cash during a downturn.

Many heavy oil producers effectively made little to no profits on heavy oil from 2015-2020. That whole challenge now seems to be in the past. But something like an operating expansion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline could put this issue to rest for a long time.

Exploration

For the most part the exploration program still experiences very high success rates.

Headwater Exploration Martin Hills West Exploration Program (Headwater Exploration Corporate Presentation January 2024)

This is an update in one of the areas the company operates. As can be seen from the above slide, the exploration program is largely a success. Even when the one well hit a lot of water, the well still had enough information for management to likely find oil in the area.

One of the revolutionary things about the current industry is that managements across the industry generally know the location of the potential production. Therefore, exploration success rates are considerably higher than they were when I was growing up. This has dropped exploration expense tremendously on an "apples to apples" basis in the sense that far less exploration wells need to be drilled.

The other thing about this play is that wells move rapidly to secondary recovery with injection wells a near future consideration. Even moving to secondary recovery, costs remain relatively low.

Profitability

(Note: This slide comes from the company August Presentation which is no longer available. So I borrowed this from my August newsletter article.)

Headwater Exploration Clearwater Well Profitability (Headwater Exploration Corporate Presentation August 2023)

Back when this slide was in the corporate presentation, oil prices were a little better. However, anything this profitable at a price anything close to current prices is a well profitability that is seldom matched elsewhere. When that is combined with the previously mentioned low leasing prices for new acreage, this play has a profitability profile that is virtually unmatched elsewhere in North America.

The wells are clearly cheap enough for management to get its money back in the first year of production and probably quite a bit more money. That kind of payback shown above (even if it is now a little longer) implies a very low breakeven point, and fast cash flow growth in the current environment.

Fantastic well profitability is consistently achieved in a basin that I cannot find elsewhere (definitely cannot find anything close to it in the United States without a sky-high acreage price). This little company managed to find an unusually profitable opportunity (to say the least).

The Future

This stock remains a strong buy as long as the successful basin extensions continue. Management continues to acquire acreage for a nominal amount of money while successfully exploring and producing much of the acreage it already controls.

Already, management has years of prospects with plenty more acreage to possibly acquire in the future.

The debt free balance sheet and management experience at building and selling companies reduces the typical small (and new) company risk considerably.

Any upstream producer is subject to the whims of the commodity markets. A downturn can materially affect production and growth plans. Technology can stop advancing "tomorrow" which would impair some of the exploration progress made in this basin. There is the dependency on key personnel that is typical of smaller companies.

But really, this conservatively managed company may well be a suitable income vehicle for those that understand the risks of a variable distribution entity (like upstream oil and natural gas producers). Others may well invest for the growth prospects. So, a company like this could appeal to a wide variety of investors even though it is small. Sometimes, smaller companies like this one are run conservatively enough to have less risk than their larger competitors. Right now, that appears to be the case here.

