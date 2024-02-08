Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: You Can't Keep Ignoring It

Eugenio Catone
Summary

  • Alibaba's stock is plummeting 4% despite beating revenue and EPS estimates in Q3 and increasing its buyback plan by $25 billion.
  • Slow growth in the Taobao, Tmall, and Cloud segments is causing pessimism, but the Chinese government's expansionary monetary policy and potential economic recovery could benefit Alibaba.
  • The International Digital Commerce segment is performing well, with a 44% increase in revenue, and other segments, such as Cainiao and Local Services, are also experiencing growth.

2019 Jack Ma Awards Rural Teachers & Headmasters In China

Wang HE/Getty Images News

Alibaba's December Quarter 2023 has just been released, and at the time I am writing this article, the stock is already plummeting 4%. Apparently, within the presentation, the word "AI" was not mentioned endlessly and unrealistic market cap targets were not defined.

date 2024-02-08

