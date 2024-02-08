Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McIntyre Partnerships - Sotera Health Company: A Notable Outlier At A Discount

Feb. 08, 2024 8:40 AM ETSotera Health Company (SHC) Stock
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.19K Followers

Summary

  • In a vacuum, SHC screens as my ideal type of business.
  • SHC is diversified across almost all major medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, boasts a 100% retention rate.
  • I estimate SHC will earn $700MM in 2026 EBITDA and $1.50 in 2026 EPS.

Concept of online shopping using gadgets and vertical maps.

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)

In a vacuum, SHC screens as my ideal type of business: one half of a duopoly market with good long-term growth where the product sold

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.19K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SHC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.