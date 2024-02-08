chaofann

FTLS strategy

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) is an actively managed fund launched on 9/8/2014. It has 233 holdings and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.48%. Distributions are paid quarterly. The total expense ratio is 1.41%, including 0.95% of management fee and 0.46% of margin interest and dividends on short positions.

As described by First Trust, the fund's objective is long term total return. It uses "a variety of quantitative tools" to analyze "fundamental, market-related, technical and statistical attributes". Among them, Sabrient Systems Earnings Quality Rank evaluates risks related to accounting practices through "key relationships between information contained in the firm's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement". As a guideline, the portfolio is invested 80 to 100% in a long basket and 0% to 50% in a short basket. The short basket may be increased, reduced or eliminated temporarily based on an evaluation of market conditions. It means the strategy may embed a market timing tactic. The fund may invest in futures on the long or the short side, in a limit of 20% of assets. The portfolio turnover rate was 223% in the most recent fiscal year, pointing out a very active management.

FTLS portfolio

The fund invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies (97% of assets). As of writing the long exposure to equities is 98.47% and the short exposure is 29.45%, resulting in a net exposure of 69.02%. The next chart plots the long, short and net exposure across sectors.

FTLS long and short by sector (chart: author, data: First Trust)

The next chart compares the normalized sector exposures of FTLS and the S&P 500 index (SPY). They are calculated by dividing the sector net exposures by the total net exposure (0.69 for FTLS, 1 for SPY). With these metrics, it appears that FTLS is even more concentrated in technology. Nevertheless, compared to the benchmark, FTLS mostly overweights energy and materials. It significantly underweights financials, industrials, consumer staples, real estate and utilities.

FTLS sector breakdown vs SPY (chart: author, data: First Trust, SSGA)

The portfolio is quite concentrated in its top holdings. The top 10 positions of the long basket, listed below, represent 31.8% of assets, which is similar to the top 10 weight of the S&P 500 (32.2%).

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth % TTM P/E TTM P/E FWD Yield % MSFT Microsoft Corp. 5.73% 22.94 36.67 34.92 0.74 AAPL Apple, Inc. 5.31% 9.20 29.45 28.76 0.51 NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 3.96% 222.20 90.08 55.24 0.02 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 2.58% 1162.74 58.54 41.48 0 VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2.56% 8.33 29.96 25.11 0 ACN Accenture plc 2.47% -1.99 33.80 29.79 1.41 QCOM QUALCOMM, Inc. 2.47% -33.49 20.88 14.74 2.22 SHW The Sherwin-Williams Co. 2.41% 19.64 33.32 27.08 0.79 BMY Bristol Myers Squibb Co. 2.16% 30.81 12.76 7.16 4.87 CVS CVS Health Corp. 2.10% 181.25 11.13 8.58 3.61 Click to enlarge

In the short basket, whose top 10 constituents are listed below, the largest position is in S&P 500 futures. The largest short position in an individual company represents only 0.7% of assets.

Ticker Name Weight% ESH4 S&P500 EMINI FUTURES Mar24 -7.23% ETN Eaton Corporation Plc -0.70% EL The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. -0.70% ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. -0.67% GEHC GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. -0.66% CLX The Clorox Company -0.65% MU Micron Technology, Inc. -0.64% SJM The J.M. Smucker Company -0.62% MSTR MicroStrategy Incorporated -0.59% AA Alcoa Corporation -0.55% Click to enlarge

Performance

FTLS has underperformed the large cap benchmark by about 4% in annualized return since 1/1/2015. It shows a significantly lower risk measured in maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns ("volatility" in the next table ).

Since 1/1/15 Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FTLS 100.74% 7.96% -20.53% 0.62 11.27% SPY 182.59% 12.09% -33.72% 0.65 17.71% Click to enlarge

Over the last 12 months, FTLS has lagged SPY by about 3%:

FTLS vs. SPY, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

FTLS fundamentals

FTLS is materially cheaper than SPY regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Moreover, earnings growth is superior to the benchmark.

FTLS SPY Price/Earnings TTM 17.72 24.15 Price/Book 3.87 4.21 Price/Sales 1.82 2.73 Price/Cash Flow 12.74 16.52 Earnings growth 21.85% 15.92% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With these assumptions, 27 stocks out of 139 are risky in the long basket and they weigh 12.8% of asset value. Most importantly, based on my calculation of aggregate metrics reported in the next table, portfolio quality is significantly superior to the large cap benchmark. The return on assets is especially good.

FTLS SPY Altman Z-score 8.16 3.67 Piotroski F-score 6.28 6.06 ROA % TTM 12.36 7.06 Click to enlarge

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of FTLS and four of the largest long-short equity ETFs:

Proshares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM)

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY)

FTLS CSM BTAL MARB LBAY Inception 9/8/2014 7/13/2009 9/13/2011 2/4/2020 11/16/2020 Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.45% 1.43% 1.80% 1.24% AUM $934.33M $406.76M $250.69M $53.20M $45.32M Avg Daily Volume $6.69M $773.16K $6.86M $514.20K $362.74K Holdings 233 304 403 29 55 Top 10 39.66% 23.29% 6.77% 44.59% 47.67% Turnover 223.00% 54.00% 118.00% 367.00% 44.00% Yield 1.43% 1.13% 5.66% 2.25% 3.25% Click to enlarge

FTLS is the largest and second most liquid of these funds. All of them have an expense ratio over 1% except CSM, which tracks the Credit Suisse 130/30 Large Cap Index and has a constant 100% net long exposure (vs. variable, currently 69% for FTLS) .

The next chart compares total returns, starting on 11/16/2020 to match all inception dates. The best performer is CSM, but LBAY and FTLS are not far behind.

FTLS vs competitors since 11/16/2020 (Seeking Alpha)

CSM is also ahead of FTLS when starting the comparison on 1/1/2015, but FTLS is much less volatile due to a lower net long exposure.

FTLS vs CSM since 1/1/2015 (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF implements a long-short stock strategy based on proprietary quantitative models. Long and short exposures may vary with market conditions. The fund is overweight in technology and quite concentrated in its top holdings. Valuation, growth and quality metrics are superior to the S&P 500 benchmark. Since 2020, FTLS has been among the best performing long-short equity ETFs. Since inception, it has underperformed Proshares Large Cap Core Plus, but the two funds don't have the same risk profile: CSM has a constant 100% net long exposure, whereas FTLS exposure is variable and lower. FTLS looks safer, but on the downside it has a higher expense ratio and a less transparent strategy.