BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:CLLKF) was a market darling during the pandemic, with its business scaling rapidly on the back of acquisitions and a surge in demand for its products. The company has struggled over the past 12 months though due to an unfavorable demand environment and increased competition. While some parts of BICO's business are potentially attractive, the company still needs to demonstrate that it can generate organic growth and create shareholder value. In addition, BICO has a relatively large amount of debt on its balance sheet, which creates pressure to resolve current issues quickly.

Market

BICO offers a range of products that address areas like diagnostics, tissue engineering, multiomics and cell biology. Demand is being driven by improved technology, the need for lower-cost drug development and the rise of personalized medicines. In particular, pharmaceutical companies are investing in laboratory automation to save time and money.

Figure 1: BICO Trends and Market Drivers (source: BICO)

There has been a shift towards biologic drugs in recent years which should also support the growth of BICO's business. Currently, 8 out of 10 of the globally best-selling drugs are biologics and manufactured by using clonal cell lines. Developing these drugs is expensive though, meaning more scalable and lower-cost options are needed.

Figure 2: FDA Biologic Drug Approvals (source: Created by author using data from the FDA)

Longer term, BICO believes that the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 could be a tailwind as it eliminates the requirement for animal testing of drugs, potentially increasing demand for other testing methods (3D bioprinted tissues, 3D microtissues and organ-on-a-chip microfluidic cell cultures). The FDA had previously required the use of animal models for preclinical validation of therapeutics. The biology of animals can vary significantly to humans though, meaning that sub-optimal testing methods may be contributing to the high failure rate of drugs. Only 6-7% of potential therapeutics entering clinical trials achieved approval between 2011 and 2017. The predominant causes of failure were lack of efficacy and toxicity.

While the long-term outlook is positive, BICO has stated that market conditions remain soft, and that macro uncertainty continues to weigh on its business. Much of this is related to the increased cost of capital hampering spend amongst biotech customers. This has potentially been exacerbated by uncertainty and disincentives caused by the Inflation Reduction Act.

As a result of the current situation, BICO has shifted its sales focus towards the academic and pharmaceutical customer segments. The company appears to be having some success with this approach, but ultimately equipment sales are likely to remain soft until the macro environment normalizes.

BICO

BICO provides a range of products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, which enable the development of new treatments. BICO's products and services are focused on tissue engineering, cell line development, multiomics and diagnostics. Its product portfolio was largely built through acquisitions, with BICO targeting innovative technology companies that are beginning to commercialize their products.

BICO divides its business into 3 segments:

Biosciences.

Bioprinting.

Bioautomation.

Table 1: BICO Product Portfolio (source: Created by author using data from BICO)

Bioautomation

BICO provides a range of services in areas like:

Precision dispensing.

Sample preparation.

Multiplex analysis and assay miniaturization.

Manufacturing.

These solutions help customers with diagnostics, single cell multiomics, cell line development and drug screening.

Cellenion provides high throughput, image-based single cell dispensing systems. This enables miniaturization of sample preparation before downstream analysis.

Ginolis provides automation solutions that support the manufacturing of medical devices, diagnostic disposables, and microfluidic devices. This business benefitted from supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, but sales related to COVID diagnostic automation have unsurprisingly fallen off.

QInstruments helps customers with sample preparation automation by providing solutions for mixing and temperature control of samples.

SCIENION has a portfolio of ultra-low volume precision dispensing systems, as well as biosensor technologies. These products support cost-efficient multiplex analysis, miniaturization and automation.

Biosciences

BICO's Biosciences segments provide solutions for multiomics, cell line development, screening and next-generation sequencing.

DISPENDIX provides non-contact liquid handling solutions.

CYTENA provides solutions for single cell isolation. CYTENA also has automated cell-based assay monitoring solutions. These are image-based systems that complement Discover Echo's microscopes.

CYTENA BPS provides 96-well plates that act as high-throughput microbioreactors.

Biosero provides software and laboratory automation solutions that help orchestrate research activities.

Discover Echo combines inverted and upright microscopy in a single product.

Bioprinting

BICO's Bioprinting solutions enable the creation of 3D cell cultures.

CELLINK and Nanoscribe provide advanced additive manufacturing solutions, including bio-inks, bioprinters, software and services.

Allegro 3D provides digital light processing based bioprinting, which enables high-precision and high-throughput manufacturing.

Advanced BioMatrix produces bio-inks, hydrogel and tunable substrates.

Visikol is a contract research organization.

Recent Developments

Most of BICO's acquisitions came in 2021, raising questions about the prices paid and the ultimate value that these acquisitions will create. In the second quarter of 2023, BICO wrote down goodwill totaling 768 million SEK. The company also reduced the liabilities associated with earn-outs by 161 million SEK as the targets were not being met. This indicates that BICO overpaid for the assets and that they are generally not living up to expectations.

An example of this is the recent struggles of Ginolis, which was acquired in early 2021. Ginolis was a large beneficiary of diagnostic automation during the COVID pandemic, but sales have subsequently dwindled, driven in part by increased competition. While BICO rightsized Ginolis in 2023, orders have remained depressed which BICO has attributed to the commoditization of lateral flow automation. BICO took a 625 million SEK impairment on Ginolis in 2022 and subsequently decided to divest the business for a nominal amount. BICO will keep IP rights and licenses related to the PMBi dispensing pump, along with the facility in Oulu. BICO is also entitled to 70% of net proceeds if Ginolis is sold within three years after closing. A non-cash divestment loss of approximately 25 million SEK is expected to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

BICO's CEO also recently stepped down, suggesting that the company's current issues extend beyond just market weakness. Maria Forss assumed the position of CEO in November 2023. Forss comes from a background in business development and marketing with Vitrolife and AstraZeneca. The change in leadership was reportedly done to provide the company with more leadership experience in operations and scaling a global organization.

On a more positive note, Biosero recently signed a 28 million USD agreement with a life science company to develop laboratory automation solutions that aim to make drug development workflows more efficient. This consists of 5 sub-projects that are expected to run from Q4 2023 until Q1 2026, with most of the invoicing expected to occur in 2025. While this is only one project, the contract is meaningful to BICO, representing over 10% of the company's trailing twelve-month revenue.

BICO also has a strategic agreement with Sartorius which involves cooperation on technology and sales and marketing, with a particular focus on 3D cell culturing, bioprinting and digital workflow automation solutions. Revenue from this agreement is expected to ramp in 2024.

Competition

Competition is potentially the biggest issue for BICO's business long-term, and not necessarily from any one competitor. BICO is operating in a nascent market where technologically is rapidly improving, leading to an ever-evolving competitive landscape.

Given this environment, it is difficult to say with any confidence that there will be long-term demand for BICO's current solutions. The rise of competition from Asia in lateral flow automation, and the subsequent commoditization of the category being a clear example of this.

Financial Analysis

Considering the fact that BICO is currently facing a number of headwinds, its business is performing relatively well. Organic growth was 6.6% YoY in the third quarter, or 16.3% excluding Ginolis.

While most of BICO's revenue comes from equipment sales, the company also offers reagents and consumables like bio-inks, well plates and tissue models. While consumables and services create a pseudo-recurring revenue stream with high margins, equipment sales are needed to drive growth.

BICO hasn't provided guidance for the fourth quarter but has stated that it is seeing a slower market and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. This would seem to suggest that fairly soft results are expected in the fourth quarter. Longer-term, BICO is targeting double-digit organic revenue growth and an EBITDA margin less capitalized development costs of over 10%.

Figure 3: BICO Revenue (source: BICO)

Breaking out revenue by segment shows that BICO's business is better positioned than the topline would suggest. Bioprinting is currently showing the strongest growth, while Biosciences is still expanding, albeit at a more modest pace. Bioautomation is struggling in the wake of the pandemic though, which has largely been attributed to Ginolis. BICO has seen ongoing demand for some of its single cell sorting systems from academic and pharmaceutical customers though.

Figure 4: BICO Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from BICO)

BICO's third quarter gross profit margin was 69.2%, or 72.1% excluding Ginolis. This is a healthy gross profit margin which should lead to GAAP profitability, assuming BICO's sales force is reasonably efficient. Consumables and services are also reportedly quite profitable which suggests that margins will trend higher as the business matures and equipment sales become a less important contributor.

BICO is currently trying to cut costs in response to the macro environment. This includes pausing acquisitions and shifting focus to the integration of past acquisitions to help realize synergies. BICO has already finished executing a cost-saving program that is expected to save over 100 million SEK annually, but more may still be needed.

At the segment level, the Bioprinting and Biosciences businesses are generating healthy adjusted EBITDA margins. Bioautomation is still being hampered by the negative effect of Ginolis and post-pandemic normalization though.

Figure 5: BICO Profitability (source: Created by author using data from BICO)

BICO's cash flow from operating activities was 4 million SEK in the third quarter, even with working capital creating a 24 million SEK headwind. Third quarter CapEx was 70 million SEK, which was a mix of facility investments and product development. Earn-out payments were 35 million SEK, with an estimated 69 million SEK of earn-out payments remaining. As a result, total cash flow during Q3 was negative 127 million SEK, decreasing total cash reserves to 562 million SEK.

BICO recently completed the divestment of its Berlin property for approximately 246 million SEK, which will significantly boost the company's cash balance in the fourth quarter. This was only done for financial reasons though as BICO will now lease the facility over a period of 15 years.

BICO is trying to reduce its net debt to EBITDA ratio to below 3, which probably means at least halving its currently outstanding debt. Debt isn't necessarily an immediate cause for concern, but it does give BICO limited runway in which to at least start generating positive cash flows.

Table 2: Maturity Structure of BICO's Financial Liabilities - December 2022 (source: Created by author using data from BICO)

Conclusion

BICO operates in an area that is likely to witness strong demand growth over the long term. This does not necessarily mean that it is a good investment, or even that the company will do well. It is not clear yet whether a company largely assembled from acquisitions conducted in close succession in 2021 can be integrated into a cohesive entity. Even if some of the company's current issues can be resolved, there will be a constant threat of technological disruption. While the company's current valuation isn't pricing in much success, this reflects the above uncertainties and the risks inherent in BICO's balance sheet.

Figure 6: BICO EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

