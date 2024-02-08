The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)
Avid, our large molecule Contract Drug Manufacturing Organization, was by far our biggest loser in 2023.
After several years of investment, the Company completed a capacity expansion program just as early phase biotech spending was curtailed, largely due to higher interest rates. This led the Company to cut guidance, which led to a sell-off that caused the Company to be removed from the small-cap SP600, which of course led to forced selling by indexers. The market is now fixated on ~$143M of 1.25% convertible debt that will mature in March of 2026. The combination of higher costs tied to increased capacity and reduced revenue is not good in front of debt maturity.
However, for the first time, Avid recently issued an investor presentation that provides more insights into their late phase pipeline, backlog continues to grow, and recent industry comments suggest that early phase spending is rebounding hard.i
In the immediate term Avid will need to match increased revenue with stair-step increases in OpEx, but in the not-too-distant future massive operating leverage will kick in, allowing as much as 70% of incremental revenue to drop to the EBITDA line.ii From there, Avid’s brand new facilities will ensure that CapEx is minimal, and substantial NOLs will shield taxes leading to high FCF conversion. At maturity with a high commercial mix these cash flows are annuity-like and deserving of a high multiple, representing the potential for multi-bagger gains from here.
To be clear, the debt will need to be addressed, and there is a wide range of potential outcomes on how that might happen. In my mind, all of them represent significant upside, although they are not without mark-to-market risk. If things go very very wrong it is not impossible that the Company will need to raise dilutive equity.
At the same time, the Company has proven that it is a good operator, and the pipeline is robust, so it is entirely possible that Avid is able to effortlessly replace the convert with traditional bank debt, which could mean avoiding the dilution that would have come with the $21.21 convert, assuming shares do not recover to that level. It is also possible we wind up with something in the middle, such as rolling the convert to a lower strike price. In all cases, the future earnings power is substantial, the trend toward biologic drugs is unstoppable, and Avid’s competitive position is strong. Filling capacity is very much a “when” not an “if.”
The debt situation means that a few years from now the per share cash flow from this filled capacity could be a little higher or a little lower depending on what shape the refinancing takes and if there is dilution attached, but in my mind worrying too much about this is like worrying too much about how 4 people will split 7 large pizzas; in all cases, there is plenty to go around. Insiders seem to agree as there has been insider buying recently.
