nicoletaionescu

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has continued to impress, as investors are likely satisfied as MAIN re-tested its August 2022 highs on a price-performance basis. When adjusted for dividends, MAIN's recent surge has surged to a new high, notwithstanding its marked premium/NAV.

Main Street Capital investors should be keenly aware that MAIN is an internally managed BDC. Its strategies of debt-financing on middle market companies and a combination of debt and equity financing for lower middle market companies have proved themselves over time. The company's consistent monthly dividend has provided BDC investors with clarity, underpinning their confidence in MAIN's approach. As a result, I assessed that MAIN's relative premium over its NAV should be considered as corroborating its competitive edge over its peers. I believe income investors are highly averse to earnings growth uncertainties that could put their dividends at risk. Moreover, MAIN's ability to be priced well above its NAV also provides it an inherent advantage over its peers when it needs to raise financing.

Main Street Capital is confident about its diversified approach to its portfolio investment. As a result, management has confidence that "unrealized appreciation" in its investments demonstrates the resilience of its strategies, reducing "the need for additional capital." Consequently, Main Street Capital underscored its ability to continue driving NAV per share growth, helping unlock the benefits of capital appreciation in lifting "additional shareholder returns."

Based on Main Street Capital's preliminary fourth-quarter update, the company estimates an NAV per share of about $29.20 at the midpoint, indicating a 3.1% sequential increase from Q3. CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak stressed the company's achievement of a "new record for net asset value per share for the sixth consecutive quarter." In addition, the company also provided a robust net investment income or NII per share estimate of $1.07 at the midpoint, well above analysts' estimates of $0.99. Therefore, it suggests that even Wall Street was too cautious over its operating performance, highlighting its execution prowess.

However, questions must still be asked whether Main Street Capital's NII per share could have peaked in Q4, suggesting a more challenging growth environment this year? While its mainly floating rate portfolio has provided a catalyst driving its total investment income growth in 2023, we cannot ignore the Fed's potential rate cuts this year. Notwithstanding the reticence of the Fed to reduce interest rates in March, the ongoing growth normalization of the US economy in 2024 should give less impetus to the Fed to remain so hawkish. As a result, inflation headwinds should also continue to abate, providing opportunities for the Fed to institute its rate cuts in 2024. Therefore, Main Street Capital could find 2024-25 more challenging to replicate in terms of its NII per share growth performance, given 2023's high base.

Analysts' estimates suggest two full years of relatively flat total investment income growth through FY25, which is also expected to impact its NII per share dynamics. As a result, investors are urged to be wary about putting too much emphasis on adding more positions here.

MAIN price chart (weekly, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

Notwithstanding my caution, I have not gleaned red flags indicating an imminent need for MAIN holders to lighten or cut exposure significantly. I view a possible pullback as an opportunity for MAIN investors to add more aggressively, although caution should be heeded at the current levels.

I consider my recent thesis as having played out accordingly as I return to the sidelines.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!