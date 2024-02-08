Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Main Street Capital: Time To Face The Rate Cuts Reality (Downgrade)

Feb. 08, 2024 1:30 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)5 Comments
Summary

  • Main Street Capital stock has reached new highs (adjusted for dividends), delivering a highly impressive performance.
  • The company's diversified investment strategies and consistent monthly dividends underpin the clarity that income investors seek.
  • Main Street Capital is confident in its portfolio investment approach and expects continued growth in NAV per share.
  • I argue why MAIN's premium over NAV is well deserved. Winners keep on winning.
  • With the Fed expected to cut rates this year, I believe MAIN's NII per share growth could have peaked, deserving caution at the current levels.
Shocked Woman Checking Her Smartphone at the Hair Salon

nicoletaionescu

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has continued to impress, as investors are likely satisfied as MAIN re-tested its August 2022 highs on a price-performance basis. When adjusted for dividends, MAIN's recent surge has surged to a new high, notwithstanding its marked premium/NAV.

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

bkracadiaman profile picture
bkracadiaman
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (111)
Are not all BDC's subject to same interest rate risk? Are you saying that holdings such as ARCC and OBDC are a better investment because their price is close to NAV?
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (853)
This is a very well run company. I would be very hesitant to sell shares, instead I prefer to drip the stock, thereby increasing my income...
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (398)
MAIN has never cut its dividend. If rates drop the share price should go up to equalize dividend return to market based returns. Alternatively MAIN could reduce or eliminate the "special" or "supplemental dividend" in which case the share price might stay the same. Just my thoughts. For my next act I will read palms. 😁 Good article my friend!
vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (371)
As long as that dividend is safe, I’m staying pay. Owned for years, very happy.
S
SteveL, cpa
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (446)
I agree that the share price is high and that caution is warranted, as interest rates will probably fall mid-year, thus hurting BDCs. Nevertheless, I still love MAIN and am happy to hold a large position due to its brilliant long-term performance. Such wonderful, wonderful management is hard to find!
