Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.88K Followers

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Linsley Carruth - Director, Investor Relations

Robert Sharps - Chief Executive Officer and President

Eric Veiel - Head of Global Equity and Chief Investment Officer

Jen Dardis - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies

Michael Brown - KBW

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning. My name is [Mona] (ph), and I'll be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to T. Rowe Price's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer period. I'll give you instructions on how to ask questions at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay on T. Rowe Price's website shortly after the call concludes.

I will now turn the call over to Linsley Carruth, T. Rowe Price's Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Linsley Carruth

Hello, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter earnings call. The press release and the supplemental materials document can be found on our IR website at investors.troweprice.com. Today's call will last approximately 45 minutes. Our CEO and President, Rob Sharps; CFO, Jen Dardis; and Head of Global Investments, Eric Veiel, will discuss the company's results for about 20 minutes, and then we'll open it up to your questions. We ask that you limit it to one question per participant.

I'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements and reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the forward-looking statement language and the reconciliations

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TROW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TROW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.