Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Back in December, 2023 I issued an article on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GBDC) outlining several variables and facts that render this BDC a clear buy.

Just to recap the key elements supporting the bull thesis:

GBDC is the sixth largest BDC with a market cap of over $2.5 billion, which is an advantage in itself (e.g., easier access to cheap and flexible leverage, stronger basis to accommodate large ticket size transactions, better diversification possibilities etc.)

Approximately 95% of the portfolio placed in first lien segment, with almost the entire AuM being invested via floating rate structures.

Below sector average non-accrual positions coupled with very healthy internal rating (i.e., credit quality) statistics.

~10% dividend that is underpinned by strong earnings generation (i.e., dividend coverage above 130%).

Now, GBDC has circulated its Q1 2024 earnings deck, which captures the period from October to December 2023.

Looking at the results and key performance metrics, the thesis has, in my opinion, become even more attractive, despite the fact that on a total return basis, GBDC has remained flat since the start of 2024.

Ycharts

Let's now explore the main data points stemming from Q1 2024 results and jointly determine whether GBDC's bull case has truly become more enticing.

Thesis update and Q1 2024 earnings in a nutshell

First, let's start with the core and what really matters when it comes to assessing the overall sustainability of GBDC to cover its high-yielding dividend - i.e., the net investment income per share metric.

Even considering the prevailing headwinds in deal origination and new volumes, Golub has managed to maintain its quarterly NII metric at $0.50 per share level. This is an income, which is constituted solely from cash flows that are associated with the AUM base (i.e., excluding any unrealized and realized capital gains or losses).

GBDC Q1 2024 earnings report

Moreover, if we look at the bottom-line level, we will notice that the NAV figure has increased by a $0.01 quarter-over-quarter to $15.03. What this means is that, after making the relevant distributions, servicing debt costs, covering OpEx and non-accrual investments, GBDC has still managed to keep the NAV base stable.

You might think that this does not sound like a huge success and something important in the context of a bull thesis, but given the reflected statistics below, I would argue that such results should be viewed quite positively.

GBDC Q1 2024 earnings report

Namely, Golub, just like almost any other BDC, has faced significant challenges on the deal origination front with exits clearly surpassing new flows. Such dynamics impose additional difficulties to maintain NII (and NAV if dividends are not amended accordingly) as the base against which favorable spreads are captured is just smaller.

So, even with declining AUM base and increased pressures from corporate defaults, the fact that GBDC has shielded its NII generation speaks volumes of the Fund's ability to keep the costs in balance and enjoy the fruit of stable and healthy investment portfolio.

On the former component, it is worth highlighting what David Golub - CEO - mentioned in the recent earnings call:

GBDC's investment advisor agreed to reduce GBDC's income incentive fee and capital gain incentive fee from 20% to 15% in connection with and in support of the proposed merger. The reduction in incentive fees was made effective as of January 1, 2024...

In the context of OpEx or GBDC's costs, we will notice additional tailwinds over 2024 and going forward. This, in conjunction with the base management fee going down from 1.375% to 1% starting from July 1, 2023, will help offset some of the pressure coming from relatively shallow investment volumes.

On the latter component, the table below captures the essence perfectly.

GBDC Q1 2024 earnings report

While the sector on average has been reporting rising non-accrual levels, GBDC has registered the opposite dynamics over Q1 2024. To put it differently, the current non-accrual level of 1.1% is considerably below the sector average, allowing the BDC to accommodate distributions without tapping into the NAV base or rendering the dividend coverage level too risky.

Finally, GBDC's net leverage continued to decline landing at 1.18x as of Q1 2024, which goes hand in hand with Golub's ambition to reduce its leverage profile to 1.15x or lower.

The bottom line

Golub Capital BDC has delivered strong Q1 2024 results, which strengthen my previous buy thesis across the board. Even though the net investment volumes continued to decline creating an inherent pressure on Golub's ability to sustain its core NII and margins, the figures remained stable thanks to reductions in the base management fee and improving status on the non-accrual end.

Plus, GBDC's leverage profile has marginally improved that helps de-risk the overall position even further.

Finally, Golub's dividend coverage metric is still rather healthy at ~130%, and this is factoring in the recent increase in quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share. In addition, the board approved a dividend (or distribution) of $0.46 per share, which now includes $0.07 per share of supplemental dividend. Summing these together, the annualized dividend yield lands at ~12.5%, which to me indicates a very attractive yield play against the backdrop of such strong fundamentals.

GBDC is still a buy after Q1 2024.