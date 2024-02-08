Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

fuboTV Is Facing An Existential Crisis

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • fuboTV Inc. shares plunged 22.7% after news broke of a joint sports streaming venture by Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox Corp.
  • The joint venture aims to create a one-stop shop for sports fans, incorporating sports content from all three companies on a new app.
  • fuboTV, which already faces financial challenges, may struggle to compete with the resources and market presence of the joint venture, posing an existential threat to the business.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Streaming Services Photo Illustrations

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Internet and technology-based companies have the potential to grow rapidly. But with that potential comes a significant downside. Sudden changes in the industry or the state of technology, or both, can cause a company that was once viewed as a

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.07K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
motto5448
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (2.29K)
it is to easy to get free TV.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FUBO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FUBO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FUBO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.