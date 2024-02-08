SafakOguz

Copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin are the base or nonferrous metals traded on the London Metals Exchange. After reaching highs in 2022, prices have moved lower.

In a December 26, 2023, Seeking Alpha article, I wrote:

If the Chinese economy improves, lower U.S. interest rates and a weaker U.S. currency could cause a perfect bullish storm for base metals. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund ETF's technical support is at the May 2023 $17.40 low, with resistance at the January 2023 $22.34 high. DBB could have upside potential for the coming year.

DBB was trading at $18.07 on December 26. The exchange-traded fund, or ETF, was lower at $16.90 on February 8, trading below $17 per share, and violating the downside technical support. Meanwhile, lower prices for the base metals ETF could be an opportunity for patient investors, as DBB owns the metals that are infrastructure building blocks and critical inputs in green energy initiatives.

Copper is the leader of the base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange

Copper is the most high-profile member of the metals that trade on the LME. Many market participants follow copper prices as the metal that diagnoses the health and well-being of the global economy because of its infrastructure-building requirements. Dr. Copper’s profile has only increased over the past years because of its rising role in addressing climate change. EVs, wind turbines, and other alternative energy initiatives require increasing copper supplies and nonferrous metals trading on the LME.

Aluminum and zinc are the most liquid LME metals

While copper may be the metal market participants most closely watched, aluminum and zinc are the most liquid metals with the most volume changing hands daily.

Aluminum and zinc are also required for infrastructure building. Aluminum is a light metal with its most common uses are in trains, ships, cars, window frames, spacecraft, construction, electronics, power lines, and appliances.

Zinc has a wide range of uses, from metal products to rubber and medicines. Around 75% of zinc is consumed as metal, primarily as a coating to protect iron and steel from corrosion, as allowing metal for brass and bronze, as zinc-based die-casting alloy, and as rolled zinc.

Stable rates and a weaker U.S. dollar favor higher base metal prices

Non-ferrous metals prices are highly sensitive to U.S. interest rates and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and other worldwide fiat currencies.

In 2022 and 2023, U.S. interest rates were on a one-way path higher. The U.S. Federal Reserve rose the short-term Fed Funds Rate from zero percent in March 2022 to 5.375%. Meanwhile, the central bank reduced its swollen balance sheet via a quantitative tightening program, pushing rates higher further along the yield curve. Higher interest rates pushed the U.S. dollar higher against other reserve currencies, as rate differentials are one of the leading factors for the dollar’s value against other foreign exchange instruments.

The U.S. Fed’s monetary policy tightening caused inflationary pressures to subside, causing the consumer and producer price indices to decline since the 2022/2023 highs. Moreover, the Fed and FOMC watch the Personal Consumption Expenditure, or PCE, number as a critical inflation indicator. The PCE has also fallen, moving towards the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

At the most recent FOMC meeting, the central bank stated it wants to see more evidence that inflation is moving towards its desired level. Meanwhile, the Fed has not increased rates over the past months, and the data suggests that rates have peaked. If inflation continues to subside, rate cuts are likely before the end of 2024. Stable to lower interest rates that weigh on the U.S. dollar’s value is bullish for base metals prices as they reduce the cost of carrying inventories. Moreover, stable to lower rates tend to spur economic growth, increasing the demand for nonferrous metals.

The recent pressure on metals is likely because of strong economic data that could delay rate cuts.

China is a critical factor- Watch the Chinese economy

China is the world’s second leading economy, behind the United States, and the second most populous country, just behind India. Chinese economic weakness over the past years has weighed on base metals demand, as China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for the metals that are infrastructure building requirements.

China is the critical factor for the path of least resistance of metals prices in 2024. Any improvement in China’s economy would likely cause a surge in the demand for nonferrous metals.

DBB has declined since late 2023- A scale-down approach leaving room to add

As of February 6, 2024, the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund ETF top holdings were:

Top Holdings of the DBB ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

As the chart shows, DBB has a nearly16% exposure to aluminum, a 7.62% exposure to zinc, and a 56.73% exposure to COMEX copper futures and LME copper. At $16.88 per share on February 8, DBB had $113.99 million in assets under management, or AUM. DBB trades an average of 59,896 shares daily and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The Seeking Alpha website displays a $1.32 dividend, translating to a 7.8% yield in 2023. The 2023 dividend was likely a special event related to spreads between nearby and deferred delivery dates during roll periods.

Dividend Distributions of the DBB ETF Product (Invesco.com)

As the chart illustrates, the 2023 dividend was usually high and is not likely to be repeated in 2024. As of February 7, cash to three-month spreads in copper and aluminum are in contango, meaning rolling from nearby to deferred delivery months involves a cost. Zinc was virtually flat where deferred prices are the same as nearby prices, causing no credit or debit when rolling from nearby to deferred contracts. Backwardations where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices could cause a credit for rolling long risk positions. Copper, aluminum, and zinc cash to three-month spreads tend to be highly volatile, often swinging from contango to backwardation and back.

Stable to falling U.S. interest rates create a favorable base metals price environment. Since China is the world’s leading consumer, its economy will dictate the path of least resistance of prices. Meanwhile, the increasing requirement for alternative energy supports metals prices, which could mean the downside risks are limited.

The composite of six base metals on the LME fell 10.03% in 2023.

Ten-Year Chart of the DBB ETF Product (Barchart)

As the chart shows, DBB fell 5.9%, moving from $19.45 at the end of 2022 to $18.30 at the end of 2023. DBB outperformed the base metals sector because nickel was the worst-performing nonferrous metal, posting a 44.75% loss in 2023. Copper was up just over 2%, aluminum posted a marginal gain last year, while zinc prices fell by over 10.5%.

At $16.88 per share, DBB is 7.8% lower in 2024. DBB is an ETF that could move higher and lower with the Chinese economy, making it a proxy for the world’s second-leading economy. Moreover, lower U.S. rates and a stable dollar could support DBB over the coming months. Adding DBB to portfolios at the current price level to create base metals exposure requires leaving plenty of room to add on further declines as the trend remains bearish in February 2024.

It is virtually impossible to pick bottoms in any market, and the current trend favors lower lows. However, a significant recovery could follow when Invesco DB Base Metals Fund ETF and base metals eventually find a bottom. DBB traded to a $27.01 high in March 2022 when copper reached over $5 per pound and other metals prices soared. At $16.88, the upside potential could compensate for the downside risk.