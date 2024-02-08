Wall Street Lunch: AI Safety Institute Lures Big Names

MR.Cole_Photographer/Moment via Getty Images

Apple, Microsoft, JPMorgan among those in new U.S. AI Safety Institute. (0:16) Chip company Arm adds $40 billion in market cap post-earnings. (2:45) These idiosyncratic stocks could help your portfolio. (5:22)

The following is an abridged transcript:

Our top story so far

The U.S. government says several artificial intelligence-focused companies were among more than 200 entities joining a new consortium to help with the safe development and deployment of generative AI.

On Wednesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had announced key members of an executive leadership team to lead the U.S. AI Safety Institute, or AISI, which would be set up at the National Institute for Standards and Technology. Elizabeth Kelly will lead the AISI as its inaugural Director and Elham Tabassi will serve as chief technology officer.

The U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium includes Microsoft (MSFT), OpenAI, Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Anthropic, Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), Intel (INTC) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). That’s according to Reuters.

The group also includes BP (BP), Cisco Systems (CSCO), IBM (IBM), Hewlett Packard (HPE), Northop Grumman (NOC), Mastercard (MA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Visa (V), and several academic institutions and government agencies.

Also on the AI front, Google has reintroduced its chatbot, earlier known as Bard, as a tiered subscription service similar to competitor OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The new Gemini chatbot will be available in various capacities, starting from a free version to the highest tiered Ultra 1.0 model for $19.99 a month. The Ultra version – powered by the Gemini Advanced AI model – is touted to perform better in complex tasks such as coding, creative collaboration and logical reasoning.

Google claims the distinct tiers and models will set it apart from competitors. The rebranding also places Google’s AI tools under a single brand, named after the Gemini AI engine that was released in December.

In today’s trading

The S&P 500 (SP500) is knocking on the door the of 5,000, but hasn’t crossed the threshold in midday trading. The index is still seeing resistance at the psychological level, but is just a couple of points away.

Rates are higher after a bigger-than-expected drop in weekly jobless claims. Applications for first-time benefits fell to 218,000.

Pantheon Macro economist Ian Shepherdson says: "The media are full of layoff stories but one-time layoffs at big companies don’t trigger sustained increases in the trend in claims."

"Less-publicized job losses at small firms, below the radar of the national media, ultimately matter more. We think the Challenger and other data probably signal rising claims and a slowing in payroll growth in the second quarter, but we need to see a longer run of data to be sure."

Among active stocks

Arm (ARM) shares are soaring 50%, adding more than $40 billion in market cap to the chip stock in a single trading session.

The company boosted guidance for the full year and now expects to earn between $1.20 and $1.24 per share on an adjusted basis, up from a prior view of $1 to $1.10 per share. Arm also upped its sales forecast, as it now sees revenue between $3.16 billion and $3.21 billion, up from a prior view of $2.96 billion to $3.08 billion.

Philip Morris International (PM) posted mixed Q3 earnings and said that it entered 2024 with strong momentum underpinned by an acceleration in organic smoke-free net revenue and profit growth. Revenue was up 11% during the quarter to $9.05 billion.

Net revenues increased by 8.3% on an organic basis. The increase was tied to a favorable pricing variance, primarily driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing. and favorable volume/mix.

Devon Energy (DVN) has reportedly offered to buy Enerplus (ERF). It’s the latest in a recent slew of billion-dollar oil deals,

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) said it is on the path back to profitability and reiterated its focus to close the JetBlue Airways (JBLU) merger.

CEO Ted Christie says: "As we enter 2024, we are beginning to see benefits from the tactical and strategic changes we implemented in 2023. In addition, current booking trends further our confidence that the domestic environment is beginning to rebound. Together with the changes we have made, we estimate this will result in an unprecedented sequential improvement in total revenue per available seat mile from fourth quarter 2023 to first quarter 2024, which supports our view of a domestic recovery in 2024."

In other news of note

Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn says he was forced to shift his strategy as passive investors grew and algorithmic trading transformed the markets.

On Barry Ritholtz’s Masters in Business podcast, Einhorn said the markets are “fundamentally broken” because passive investors “have no opinion about value” since “they’re going to assume everybody else has done the work.”

He said investors are looking beyond active money managers and opting for passive investments that have lower fees.

Passive investments, such as index funds, made up more than 50% of the publicly traded assets in the U.S. by late 2019. Einhorn said that this would pose a problem for funds that invest in undervalued companies since fewer people are paying attention to individual stocks.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

BofA has identified stocks that have high idiosyncratic risk, where fundamentals could dramatically improve.

They call them stocks “that act like stocks.”

Analysts calculated the percentage of returns variation explained by the index over the last 15 years, or the R-square. The residual returns are what they considered “idiosyncratic.” Then, they used the median idiosyncratic risk as a breakpoint.

They found “that long-short stock selection strategies, based on earnings growth, return on equity, and analysts’ outlooks based on EPS revisions, would have generated more alpha within the idiosyncratic universe, less within the macro universe.”

Among the stocks on the list are AT&T (T), Domino’s (DPZ), Campbell Soup (CPB), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Humana (HUM), First Solar (OTC:FLSR) and Realty Income (O).