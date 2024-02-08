Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 1:45 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.9K Followers

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 8, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Nolan - VP, IR

Fred Lissalde - President, CEO & Director

Kevin Nowlan - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

Joe Spak - UBS

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

Dan Levy - Barclays

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

James Picariello - BNP Paribas

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning. My name is Savannah, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BorgWarner 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise, and after the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Nolan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Nolan, you may begin your conference.

Patrick Nolan

Thank you, Savannah. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We issued our earnings release earlier this morning. It's posted on our website, borgwarner.com, both on our home page and our Investor Relations home page.

With regard to our Investor Relations calendar, we will be attending multiple conferences between now and our next earnings release. Please see the Events section of our IR page for a full list.

Before we begin I need to inform you that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties and details in our 10-K. Our actual results may differ significantly from the matters discussed today.

During today's presentation, we will highlight certain non-GAAP measures in order to provide a clearer picture of how the core business performed and for comparison purposes with prior periods. When you hear

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BWA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.