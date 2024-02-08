Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 1:48 PM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) Stock
NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Horn – Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Habicht – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Spenser Allaway – Green Street

Farrell Granath – Bank of America

Smedes Rose – Citi

Alec Feygin – Baird

Linda Tsai – Jefferies

Ronald Kamdem – Morgan Stanley

Connor Siversky – Wells Fargo

John Massocca – B. Riley

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the NNN REIT Inc. Q4 and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.

Steve Horn

Thank you, Holly. Good morning, and welcome to NNN REIT's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. As this morning's press release reflects NNN's performance in 2023 produced 3.8% Core FFO growth along with acquisition volume over $800 million. In addition, the year concluded with high occupancy of 99.5% and dispositions income-producing assets were 140 basis points lower than our acquisition cap rate, all driven by our best-in-class team here at NNN.

The end of the year surge positions the company well in the near-term, but a few highlights of 2023 that I'm proud of what NNN accomplished. The 34th consecutive annual dividend increase, the rebranding initiative and the positioning of the executive team for the future. While the name changed in 2023, the core philosophy to realize long-term value at below average risk for our shareholders remain in the most simplistic form. One, we continue to execute our strategy using a bottom-up approach, continue to increase the annual dividend, maintaining the top-tier payout ratio and focusing on

