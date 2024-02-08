Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford Battery-Electric Strategy In Flux With Disclosure Of Tesla Model 2 Competitor

Feb. 08, 2024 3:12 PM ETFord Motor Company (F) StockTSLA3 Comments
Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Ford aims for profitability in the first 12 months of launching its next generation of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
  • The automaker plans to invest less capital in large BEVs and focus on geographies and product segments where it has a dominant advantage, such as trucks and vans.
  • Ford is adjusting its capital to be more focused on smaller EV products and is testing fuel cell feasibility for commercial vehicles in the UK.
Ford Lightning Electric Truck

Ford Lightning Electric Truck

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been contending with what its CEO describes as a “seismic change” in the BEV market over the past six months. The cause? A 20% collapse in BEV prices around the world precipitated by mismatched consumer demand against “a ton of

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.29K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

S
Seeburto
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (5.05K)
Just smells like a losing strategy.
t
talkdatatome
Today, 3:21 PM
Comments (876)
Queue the inevitable "EV Bad!!" comments.
I feel the need to point out that these are market forces at work: honing the product to better align with a relatively new and unsettled market, reducing costs and working within the bounds of federal regulations. Regulations demanded by voters, one's individual policy priorities aside. Calling them an existential threat is hyperbolic and, IMO, not a helpful perspective - after all, no product exists in a vacuum to be made regardless of consequences. The same point is often made by BEV naysayers!
S
Stewart Foreman
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (5.67K)
Where do you get the idea Ford is to build a small EV?

I'm fairly certain Farley never said that.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About F Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.