NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thesis In A Nutshell

Heading into Arm Holdings plc's (NASDAQ:ARM) IPO, I was the only analyst on Seeking Alpha who assigned a "Buy" rating to the UK-based semiconductor company backed and owned by SoftBank. Now, after Arm reported strong fundamentals for the past December quarter, its fiscal Q3, smashing analyst consensus on both revenue and earnings and providing robust guidance, I am reaffirmed in my bullish thesis on Arm and I feel comfortable reiterating my "Buy" rating, despite Arm stock responding with a >50% share surge following the earnings announcement. In my opinion, Arm's earnings results prove that the company is well positioned to capitalize on the booming GenAI momentum. As GenAI requires high-performance processors within constrained energy budgets, Arm's technology provides a compelling solution for the fast-growing market in both cloud and edge computing.

On the backdrop of supportive, and likely rapidly accelerating commercial momentum for Arm, I update my EPS estimates for the company through 2030; and I now calculate a fair implied share price of $150.

Arm Smashes Earnings Expectations For The December Quarter of 2023

On Wednesday, 7th of February, Arm disclosed its financial results for the last quarter in the calendar year of 2023, topping analyst consensus expectations on both revenue and earnings. During the period from September through the end of December, Arm achieved revenues of $824 million, marking a 14% increase YoY compared to the same period one year earlier. Notably, Arm's top line exceeded analyst consensus by a strong $61 million, driven by both robust royalty ($354 million) and license ($470 million) revenue.

Arm FY 2024 Q3 reporting

Profit-wise, it is noteworthy that Arm's non-GAAP operating profit rose by 17% YoY to $338 million, outpacing top line growth and resulting in a 41.0% non-GAAP operating margin. On that note, I further highlight Arm's exceptional sales-to-FCF conversion profile: For every incremental dollar of sales, Arm generates about 30 cents of free cash flow; if such an FCF conversion rate is maintained through the upcoming growth cycle, then Arm's business may potentially set up for highly attractive shareholder payouts.

Arm FY 2024 Q3 reporting

On a high level, strong results were aided by the accelerating adoption of Armv9 technology, market share gains in strategic sectors like cloud servers and automotive, and a broader recovery in the semiconductor market, particularly in smartphones. Moreover, with AI demand surging, Arm's efficient CPU platform is increasingly adopted across applications, from cloud to edge devices. Anticipating continued growth, Arm expects another revenue record in the next quarter, supported by its role as a foundational compute platform and strategic expansions in AI and Compute Subsystems.

Arm expects strong commercial momentum to continue: management forecasts its revenue to reach between $850 - $900 million for the March-ending quarter, significantly higher than the $780 million predicted by analysts, and suggesting an annualized growth rate approaching close to 30%. Similarly, earnings are expected to hit around 30 cents, surpassing the 21 cents anticipated by Wall Street.

Arm's Importance For The AI Age Is Undeniable

Arm's commercial presence and momentum is highlighted by its significant reach in the CPU architecture market, with over 280 billion Arm-based chips shipped since its inception and a robust 30.6 billion projected for 2023 alone. On that note, Arm's strategic shift since 2016 to diversify beyond general-purpose CPUs into market-specific solutions for cloud, automotive, mobile, IoT, and consumer electronics has expanded its footprint. These sectors are increasingly incorporating AI, with Arm's technology being pivotal for energy-efficient and high-performance compute needs, making it a key enabler for GenAI applications. Today, Arm's CPUs and subsystems cater to a broad spectrum of applications, from mobile devices and cloud computing to automotive and IoT, demonstrating versatility and performance gains.

Their AI on Arm initiative underscores their commitment to enabling AI across all platforms. In that context, Arm CEO Rene Haas explained:

We are involved in just about every single end market [...] and just about every single market is putting more compute into their devices.

Thus, as long as an investor believes in the rapidly expanding market for computing, across devices, his/ her opinion should necessarily incorporate the prediction of strong commercial momentum for Arm.

Arm FY 2024 Q3 reporting

Raise TP To $150/ Share

Encouraged by a strong Q3 FY 2024 and bullish outlook heading into FY 2025, I update my residual earnings model for Arm's stock. For FY 2024, I now project Arm's earnings to be between $1.4 and $1.5 (non-GAAP), and for FY 2025 and FY 2026, I anticipate earnings of $2.2 and $3.1, respectively, followed by a 20% earnings CAGR through 2030. Meanwhile, I maintain my cost of equity assumption steady at 7.5%, and my terminal growth rate projection at 4.25%, supported by a favorable long-term outlook for the digital economy more broadly and AI specifically. On the backdrop of the adjustments highlighted above, I now calculate a fair implied stock price for Arm stock equal to $150.23

Note: the table enclosed references calendar year, not financial year!

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

A Few Notes on Risks

Investing in Arm is not without risks. Specifically, I point out that Arm's significant business interests in China, conducted through Arm Technology Co., expose it to the region's economic and political risks. While this subsidiary generated around 24% of Arm's sales last fiscal year, SoftBank, Arm's parent company, does not hold a controlling stake, owning just 48%. This situation presents risks such as potential revenue loss and diminished market share, amidst China's drive to bolster its own semiconductor industry.

Additionally, Arm's revenue relies on a few major customers, though the associated risk is mitigated by the tech sector's robust financial health. Rapid shifts in technology could challenge Arm's dominance if major tech firms focus on in-house chip design. Furthermore, Arm's valuation is sensitive to risk perception, and any significant industry changes, like competitors developing rival technologies, could necessitate a reassessment of bullish stances on the company.

Investor Takeaway

Arm's exceptional fiscal Q3 2023 performance, surpassing expectations in revenue and earnings, is largely due to the widespread adoption of its Armv9 technology, gains in market share, and the rebound of the semiconductor industry. The company anticipates further growth, projecting increased revenue and earnings in the upcoming quarter, fueled by its significant role in AI advancements and strategic growth initiatives. My assessment of Arm's financial outcomes suggests a company poised to thrive amid the GenAI surge, and I continue to recommend a "Buy" rating based on this strong commercial trajectory.